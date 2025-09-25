Baguma, Dhawan lead revival but bigger Zimbabwe test awaits

HARARE. After days of worry and whispers about a fragile batting order, the Cricket Cranes finally gave their camp and their fans reason to breathe a little easier.

A comfortable 7-wicket victory over Malawi on Wednesday evening (September 24) in their final warm-up at Takashinga Cricket Club not only halted a losing streak but also offered glimpses of the runs Uganda has been craving.

Ruthless bowling

Bowling first, Uganda’s attack did its job ruthlessly. Finger spinner Joseph Baguma’s 4 for 18 which included a hattrick in the 11th over, was the headline act, with Dinesh Nakrani (2 wickets), Juma Miyaji, Alpesh Ramjani, Henry Ssenyondo and captain Riazat Ali Shah each striking once.

Malawi folded for 67, their top scorer ironically being extras (14), an indication of how dominant Uganda’s bowlers were.

Better batting

But it was with the bat that Uganda needed answers most. They found some. Opener Raghav Dhawan’s 45 not out off 28 balls oozed authority, driving Uganda to their target in just 7.3 overs.

Robinson Obuya (12 off 5) offered a cameo, while a late workout session saw Ramjani (50 retired), captain Shah (40 retired), and wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru (20)* stretch their legs in an extended hit-out to 188/7 in 20 overs. For a unit short on time in the middle, this mattered.

Good reviews

Coach Abhay Sharma called it “a vital exercise for batsmen to find their rhythm.” Baguma, meanwhile, spoke of his determination to seize any opportunity. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kakuru summed up the mood best: “After two tough losses, this win is morale-lifting.”

Yet, Uganda knows a warm-up against Malawi is a different beast compared to the tournament opener against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Friday at 2:50pm. The hosts, favourites and battle-hardened, will test every crack in Uganda’s batting and bowling units.

The Cranes must now convert their fleeting confidence into a sustained challenge if they are to start their Africa Qualifier campaign on a flier and keep that back-to-back World Cup dream alive.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Results – Last Practice Match

Malawi 67/10 |Uganda: 69/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets (with 75 balls remaining)

Next Fixture - Tournament Opener - Friday, Sept 26

Uganda vs. Zimbabwe – Harare Sports Club, 2.50pm (EAT)

The Cricket Cranes XI That Played

Riazat Ali Shah (captain), Gaurav Tomar, Joseph Baguma, Dinesh Nakrani Maganlal, Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani Ravilal, Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Juma Miyaji, Cosmas Kyewuta, Sumeet Verma, Super Sub: Cyrus Kakuru

Talking Point

BATTING RELIEF

Momentum Gained. The biggest positive from Uganda’s win over Malawi was not the margin of victory but the fact that runs finally flowed through the top order. Dhawan’s composed 45* and the extended middle-order workout offered much-needed reassurance that the batting unit can hold up under pressure. But with Zimbabwe next, the Cranes must prove they can translate warm-up form into runs when it truly matters.