Batball Uganda Limited partner with UCA to boost youth cricket

After a year hiatus, Batball Uganda Limited are set to revive their youth cricket initiative through a new four-year partnership with the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), the nation’s cricket governing body.

This collaboration, announced earlier this week, aims to energize youth cricket development across the nation.

Wycliffe Kirunda, the Public Relations (PR) and Communications Officer for Batball Uganda, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are thrilled to join forces with UCA,” Kirunda stated. “We are happy to have inked this partnership as it marks a significant step forward in our mission to nurture and develop young cricket talent throughout the country.”

Under the agreement, Batball Uganda will collaborate closely and work under the auspices of UCA’s Schools Development Program to organise a series of underage cricket tournaments. The new pathway program will feature three core stages designed to identify and cultivate emerging cricket players.

Galore of quality

“We have the Batball Open; a regional-level tournament bringing together young cricketers from across Uganda to showcase their skills and also the Batball X; an inter-regional competition where the top teams from the Batball Open vie for higher honors,” disclosed Kirunda.

Howzaat! Lanky Jonathan Nyiro hits out for six in the last Batball Open edition for his team Nile Leopards at Lugogo Oval.

“This will be climaxed by the Batball Maxx which is the pinnacle of our programme, featuring a T-20 franchised format where top players from the previous stages compete alongside national and international cricketers.”

Kirunda emphasised the role of the partnership in not only developing talent but also commercialising youth cricket. “Our goal is to enhance the sport’s reach and impact by creating engaging content, securing sponsorships, and building brand visibility,” he explained. “This will not only support the growth of cricket but also provide exciting new opportunities for young players.”

The Batball Open 2022/23 was held across five regions of Uganda from December 2022 to April 2023, followed by the Batball X 2023 in Jinja and Kampala. Looking ahead, the inaugural Batball Maxx is scheduled for mid-December 2024. This prestigious event will feature four teams, each including four players from the Batball youth eco-system as part of their playing eleven.

“Batball Maxx promises to be a grand spectacle,” Wycliffe added. “We will showcase Uganda’s young cricket talent on a larger platform with performances, music, and international players. It’s an exciting opportunity to highlight the incredible potential within our youth cricket community.”

This partnership represents a significant advancement for cricket in Uganda, promising to foster talent and enhance the sport’s profile across the nation.

Batball Uganda Three Core Stages

1. Batball Open: A regional-level tournament.

2. Batball X: An inter-regional event with Batball Open’s best teams