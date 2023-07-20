Batball X: Youngsters set to hit out for good health

Seeking better health has been the name of the game since Batball Uganda came onto the scene and the script is bound to stay the same when the inter region-based Batball X tournament bowls off on August 15-20 at Jinja SS and Lugogo Oval.

‘Tackling Hypertension with Every Boundary’ is the theme for the weeklong event that will have five regions; East, North, Nile, Central and West locking horns alongside an invitational team from Rwanda where Batball are looking to spread their wings.

The tournament was launched on Wednesday by Batball Uganda’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) Martin Ondeko, alongside Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)’s Operations Manager Joshua Mwanja and the two Local Organising Committee (LOC) officials; Paul Kaheru (Kampala) and Charles Waiswa (Jinja).

Catchment area

The tournament's primary objective is to identify, accelerate, and enrich the deserving young individuals who will lead the future of Ugandan cricket.

The fixtures for the 10-over duels have East, North and Nile in Group A at Jinja SS Oval whereas Central, West and Rwanda will square off in Group B at Lugogo.

“These iconic venues will witness the clash of talent, creating an atmosphere filled with passion, excitement, and unity,” said Ondeko at the launch.

“We started with the Batball Open, and now we are at the regional stage called X before we engage Max mode. We have already exposed over 300 boys to quality cricket. Such regional contests have never happened in the past.”