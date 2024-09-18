Batting must rise to level series for Uganda

Despite both coaches downplaying the result of the first game of the PNG Tour of Uganda, the outcome was hard to ignore.

The visiting Papua New Guinea (PNG) side dominated Uganda with an 81-run victory at Entebbe Oval, setting a grim tone for the Cricket Cranes’ batting lineup.

In front of a small but loyal crowd, Uganda struggled to chase down PNG’s total of 176, collapsing to 95/9 in their 50 overs.

The absence of former captain Brian Masaba, who was expected to open the innings but pulled out due to a recurring hamstring injury, left the team reeling.



Wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru was pushed up the order but was dismissed for a four-ball duck, compounding Uganda’s early struggles.

Batting Woes Continue



Uganda’s top order failed to deliver, including debutants Raghav Dhawan (9 off 13) and Shrideep Mangela (7 off 26).

Veteran Frank Nsubuga top-scored with a gritty 25 off 32 balls, while Dinesh Nakrani (21 off 42) and Alpesh Ramjani (20 off 26) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

PNG’s bowlers, particularly John Kariko and Gaudi Toka, who each claimed three wickets for 14 runs, tore through Uganda’s lineup.

For Uganda, there were few bright spots apart from Henry Ssenyondo’s brilliant bowling spell of 4/24 in 10 overs.

Despite his efforts, PNG’s openers Sese Bau (40 off 68) and Tony Ura (42 off 46) provided a solid platform for their team’s total of 176.

Eyes on the Bigger Picture



Coach Abhay Sharma remains focused on the bigger picture.

“We will continue to try out combinations and new players. Everyone will get a chance, and we are looking at the Challenge League B in November,” said Sharma, highlighting the long-term goal for Uganda's preparations.

As Uganda heads into Game Two today, the pressure is on to bounce back and level the series. With two more matches scheduled for the weekend, Uganda will need their batting unit to step up and put in a better showing against a relentless PNG side.