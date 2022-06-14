Bermuda, Jersey early birds in town

Last on the log with just one point from that shared-spoils rubber against Kenya in Oman 2019, 2007 World Cup surprise package Bermuda have left nothing to chance ahead of this week’s International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup Challenge League B second round in Kampala, Uganda.

The men from the North Atlantic Ocean of a British island territory were the first to touch down in Kampala in the wee-hours of Friday morning and have already had a feel of the Ugandan turf as they look to adapt and acclimatize in quick time.

Captained by Kamau Leverock, whose uncle the jolly-burly Dwayne Leverock is remembered for parsimonious bowling spells and a one-handed diving catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa off Malachi Jones, had his shake off the fatigue with a training session in Entebbe on Saturday evening.

The Bermudans got some needed match practice in a 117-run loss to the most successful club in Ugandan cricket – in recent times – Aziz Damani on Sunday at the lakeside oval before earning the mileage on the road for another warm-up match against Ceylon Lions in Kammengo yesterday.

Fine-tuning

“We are here early because we want to do well,” said the free stroke-making left-hand batsman and right-arm medium pace bowler. “These matches will have us fine-tuned ahead of the action,” Leverock said on Sunday.

Also in town is Jersey, who set foot in the Pearl of Africa on Saturday night and had a practice session at Lugogo.

Kamau Leverock bats against Damani.



“A good first day finding our feet in Uganda. We trained on the ground where we play our first game versus Uganda on Friday,” read a post on their official Twitter page; @cricketinjersey.

And during their warm-up match against Uganda A in Entebbe yesterday, Jersey made a good account of themselves with a century from Jonty Jenner (115 runs off 85 balls) plus two half tons from Harrison Carlyon (77) and Dominic Blampied (53) as the visitors won by 120 runs after setting a target Uganda A found insurmountable.

The rest of the other three countries; neighbours Kenya, Italy and Hong Kong, who will be fresh from Namibia for a build-up series, are expected to touch down at Entebbe International Airport today.

ICC WC Challenge League

WARM-UP RESULTS

Aziz Damani XI 226/10

Bermuda XI 109/10

Aziz Damani won by 117 runs

Jersey 294/7

Uganda A 174/10

Jersey won 120 runs

Ceylon Lions 239/9

Bermuda 184/10

Ceylon Lions won by 55 runs

Tournament notebook

2022 ICC WC Challenge League B