Bigger goals in Muhumuza, Cheema reunion

Perhaps, Deus Muhumuza’s lowest moment in his glorious career as Cricket Cranes’ all-rounder came in 2017.

It wasn’t on tour but rather on home soil in a match against Canada at the Lugogo Oval during the ICC World Cricket League Division Three championship.

With Uganda fielding first, Muhumuza dropped Rizwan Cheema on three runs and the Pakistani-born player ended up a match-winning half-ton of 91 runs off 44 balls including 10 sixes and three boundaries.

The 66-run defeat got the hosts on a perfect relegation route in that tournament. “It hurt. As a trusted boundary patrol fielder, I let my team down,” said Muhumuza about that pricey error.

“It was a tough experience but there were more tasks ahead and I never played with a limbo mentality,” said the man now in charge of coaching the senior national women’s cricket team - the Victoria Pearls.

Now eight years later, Muhumuza and Cheema will meet again in Lugogo on Monday morning, both as coaches as their countries Uganda and Canada face-off in T20 International matches of the Victoria Series over the next week.

Of course, revenge innately should Muhumuza to guide his charges that are attempting to recover from a recently failed ICC Twenty20 Africa World Cup Qualifier in Namibia early last month.

However, it won’t be about the emotions of 2017. “⁠It’s going to be a great opportunity to discuss ways to support our young players’ growth and development. As coaches, our focus is on creating an environment where they can showcase their skills and reach their full potential,” Muhumuza said of his meeting with Cheema.

Muhumuza and his assistant Brian Masaba expect consistently in the partnerships atop the batting order from Esther Iloku, skipper Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Rita Musamali and Stephanie Nampiina.

With the ball, Sarah Akiteng should have learnt a thing or two more about her pace variation before any impact from overs by Musamali and Nampiina is needed. Newcomers Sarah Tino, Jimia Mohammed and Teddy Oyella will want to stand up and be counted too.

For Cheema, it is an opportunity to grow his team, which is ranked 31st by ICC, 13 places below Uganda. “Playing in Uganda will challenge our team in new conditions and help us grow as a unit. It’s an exciting opportunity for player development and team building,” he said.

Canada has played 21 T20Is in six years with 11 wins and 10 defeats, often facing Brazil, Argentina or the USA. The North Americans have now embarked on a tour of Africa with Tanzania their next stop, all in a bid to grow.

Canada, who promise to host Uganda in similar engagements in the future, arrived on Saturday and skipper Amarpal Kaur who bats at three, will hope they can rely on openers Achini Perera and Indomatie Goordial-John for runs.

Unlike Uganda, this is going to be Canada’s first T20I match since March and they as well trust that the bowling lines of right-arm medium fast Vandana Mahajan and off-break pairing of Terisha Lavia and Kaur are tidy.

CANADA WOMEN’S TOUR OF UGANDA

VICTORIA T20 BILATERAL SERIES

MONDAY AT LUGOGO (10AM)

1st T20I: Uganda Women vs. Canada Women