Blood brothers to steer Uganda at W. Cup

Twenty-three years since Uganda first participated in an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, the game has grown significantly, thanks in no small part to the families who have selflessly sacrificed their talents and resources.

Cricket in Uganda has truly been a family affair. From the royals like Prince George Mawanda to the Walusimbi, Kibukamusoke, and Lutaaya families, and now to the current generations of the Kayondo, Kakooza, and Mukasa families, many have dedicated themselves to the gentleman’s game.

Historic debut

Today, as the ninth ICC T20 World Cup enters its second day, the moment the entire Ugandan cricket fraternity has been waiting for is just hours away. The national anthem will be sung for the first time as Uganda lines up against Afghanistan at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 3:30 am on June 4.

In the 15-man lineup for the pre-game ritual, Uganda will feature two sets of brothers proudly singing "Oh, Uganda, May God Uphold Thee" ahead of their historic debut, with over 2.3 billion global viewers tuned in.

The Mukasa family includes Frank Nsubuga Mulondo, the oldest player in the tournament at 43, and former captain Roger Mukasa Galiwango.

Brothers (L-R): Ssenyondo, Mukasa, Ssesazi and Nsubuga. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

The Kakooza family is represented by left-handers Henry Ssenyondo, a spinner, and Simon Ssesazi, a stylish opening batsman. These brothers carry the weight of a nation on their shoulders.

Weight of a nation

Having been around since Uganda first played in an ICC event in 2001, Nsubuga is eager to prove he’s still got game, while Mukasa aims to increase his tally as the leading run-scorer for the nation in all formats. “We are living the dream,” said Mukasa, whose other brother is a former Cricket Cranes wicketkeeper and now the coach of the Victoria Pearls, Uganda’s national women’s side.

“Since I started playing the game, I prayed and hoped for such a moment. I never knew it would happen in my lifetime. Now we are here at the World Cup. I may be 43, but I am still hungry and I am going to give my all even if it means leaving an arm or leg on the oval. Discipline and hard work have kept me fit, and this is a dream come true,” added Nsubuga, an off-spinner whose father, Robert Mukasa, worked as a barman at the cricket clubhouse in Lugogo.

Ssenyondo and Ssesazi, who grew up next to the Mukasa family, have worked extra hard throughout their lives, overcoming significant challenges, including losing their father as toddlers and their mother after qualifying for the World Cup. “In cricket, you have to be smart, sharp, and a quick thinker. That’s one aspect that I believe has kept me getting selected,” said Ssenyondo, whose elder brother Ronald Ssemanda played in both the 2004 and 2006 U-19 World Cups in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Colombo, Sri Lanka respectively.

Eyes on feats

Ssenyondo is on the brink of a special feat. If he picks six wickets at this World Cup, he will join the elite 100 wickets club, marking a significant milestone. His younger brother, Ssesazi, is the leading run-scorer for Uganda in T20Is with 2072 runs. Ssesazi’s best cricketing years are still ahead of him, and he knows eyes will be on him.

“I want to do well, make a name for myself, and make my country proud,” said Ssesazi, who was the last man to arrive in the Caribbean after a visa hitch delayed him by a week. “We thank God for the talent and pray that he guides us in this World Cup. We need to play to our potential and then maybe we can achieve many lifelong dreams, like getting big contracts to play in the lucrative leagues across the globe. May God bless Team Uganda’s efforts!”

The burden on these blood brothers is evident as they play for more than just their families, but it also presents an exciting challenge for them to showcase their prowess on the world stage.

Other Cricketing Families:

Turinawe, Kibukamusoke, Walusimbi, Mayanja, Luswata, Wapakhabulo, Lutaaya, Ntanda, Ssebugenyi, Ndiko, Ligyalingi, Singh, Abdulhamid, Prince Mawanda, Komakech, Meya, Kasenge, Muddu, Okia, Kamyuka, Ssematimba, Kiwagama, Musamali, Kayondo, Mwanja, Babirye, Mushakamba, Agamire, Otwani, Thawithemwira, Candiru, Kyangungu, Kawuma, Legesi, Lwamafa, Kaheru, Kisubi, Mohib, Isaneez, Kintu, Mbabazi, Arinaitwe, Oyugi, Kasumba, Oketcho, Olipa, Yakub, etc

UGANDA’S FULL SCHEDULE FOR ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024:

Tournament Fixtures

Tuesday, June 4 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. Afghanistan, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Thursday, June 6 – 2:30 AM:

Uganda vs. Papua New Guinea, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Sunday, June 9 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. West Indies, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Saturday, June 15 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. New Zealand, Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago

Note: Fixtures schedule is in East African Time (EAT)