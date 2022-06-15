Bowling in combos key for Kyewuta

Cosmas Kyewuta’s life could have ended three years ago. Some three nights after his 17th birthday, he was shot in the right leg under mysterious circumstances on New Year’s Eve of 2019.

The memories are sometimes disturbing to the young cricketer. “It is a long story,” he memoirs, without saying much during a recent.

Bad memories

His would-be moment with the senior national men’s team vanished.

“I was shot and dropped from the team that was travelling to Qatar and India,” Kyewuta remembers.

He would have been given time to recover and later given a chance to play the ICC Under-19 World Cup Qualifiers in Namibia.

After completing his O’ Level studies at Mukono Parents Secondary School in 2017, Kyewuta did not continue with school. Instead, he chose to stick around the gentleman’s game.

Kyewuta returned to play for the Cricket Cranes in 2021, under new coach South African Laurence Mahatlane. He also secured a life-changing contract with Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) at the time. “It was my dream to get a national team contract. I achieved it and I am still working hard to remain on the contracted side.

“It has helped me to survive. I got myself a better room to chill in and saved some money. I also help my elder sister with the basic needs,” the Challengers Cricket Club player remarked.

The comeback

In April last year, Kyewuta was part of the squad that travelled to Windhoek for the Tour of Namibia and debuted for the Cricket Cranes and featured in four matches of the three T20s and two 50-Over duels.

“I got a chance to play with some of the senior players. I feared playing at first, but the senior guys always backed me up talking to me on and off the field,” Kyewuta noted.

Nearly four years after surviving death, he is part of the final 14-man squad that the home crowd will cheer on when Uganda hosts the ICC World Cup Challenge League B round II beginning Friday.

The 20-year-old knows the slot has not come easy, especially with the tough competition in Mahatlane’s group. “I am a hard worker, disciplined and I respect people.”

Uganda bowls off the tournament against Jersey in Lugogo on Friday and if selected, Kyewuta has big targets.

Leader of the attack

“Setting the bowling tone for my team, two wickets in the first 10 overs,” he said. But how challenging is it? “To me it’s easy. We just need to bowl in partnerships,” Kyewuta said.

Cosmas Kyewuta, Uganda Opening Bowler

“The person that I am bowling with creates pressure by bowling many dot balls which help me restrict the batters and if I create pressure, he picks wickets too. Partnership and brotherhood is helpful mainly to the bowlers,” he added.

Kyewuta hopes to fully settle financially and after a busy 2022 with national duty, he desires to resume school. For now, picking wickets is all he desires.



AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Cosmas Kyewuta

Nickname: ‘Kyoto’

Date of birth: December 28, 2001

Jersey Number: 39

Batting style: Right-hand

Bowling style: Right-arm fast

Best bowling figures: 7/21 in 8 overs

National team debut:

2021 Tour of Namibia

Cricket Idol: Elijah Otieno

Favourite Food: Chapati & Meat

Dream Holiday destination: Hong Kong

UGANDA FIXTURES - 10am

June 17: vs. Jersey, Lugogo

June 20: vs. Hong Kong, Kya’bogo

June 21: vs. Bermuda, Lugogo

June 24: vs. Italy, Kyambogo

June 26: vs. Uganda, Lugogo

UGANDA FINAL SQUAD