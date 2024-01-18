Busy 2024 grows Cricket Cranes, Pearls’ folder

By the turn of the year, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) knew the way of business had to change.

The senior men’s cricket team - the Cricket Cranes - booked a rare ticket to their maiden ICC Twenty20 World Cup which will happen in the USA and West Indies in June.

Certainly, change is slow and sometimes painful. To match the level of demand, the Cricket Cranes have a crunch opening five months of the year.

The 2024 preparations began with a 10-day bootcamp in Jinja ahead of a trip to the Omtex Academy in Mumbai, India.

“The boot camp was valuable for the team as it helped enhance teamwork, fitness and strategic cohesion,” stated Richard Okia, one of the three national team selectors.

“It also provided an opportunity for players to bond, focus on specific skills, and build mental resilience that can ultimately contribute to overall team performance,” said the former middle-order batsman.

Besides India, the Cricket Cranes have proposed T20 International Series in the Middle East and at home as well as the African Games in Ghana before flying to the Americas.

Their female counterparts - Victoria Pearls - as well have the Global Qualifier to play in UAE at the end of next month, as a route to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be hosted by Bangladesh in September.

The shorter codes of niche sports like T20 cricket and sevens rugby are bringing smaller nations to the grand tables and that demand in the process, requires sizable pools of players.

UCA this week heeded to that by increasing the lists of Cricket Cranes and Pearls’ contracted players.

“We have proposed higher payments for all the categories of contracts (A, B and C) and the UCA board have approved it,” explained Nehal Bibodi, another selector.

“The changes were made in terms of payments only. However, all the categories are maintained, more funds are to come from ICC and sponsors therefore we took immediate decision to increase as well players are our first priority,” added the former Cricket Cranes’ captain.

Right-arm fast bowler Jonathan Ssebanja is the latest addition on the men’s list, growing it to 20 players. Similarly, Robinson Obuya and Siraj Nsubuga have reportedly been rewarded and thereby moved up the ranks in the contractual system.

However, some players who attended the bootcamp in Jinja and have been part of coach Jackson Ogwang’s set-up such as Calvin Watuwa, Innocent Mwebaze, Joseph Baguma and David Wabwire remain on the waiting list.

For the women, who have a planned trip to Nigeria before heading to the Middle East, it has been upped to 14 players after the addition of Susan Kakai and Esther Iloku.

Some players like Phiona Kulume, who missed the ICC Africa Women’s T20 Cup Finals in Entebbe last month, remain part of that core group.

The old faithful Rita Nyagendo has made a comeback to the training squad as well as xciting Soroti-bred pacer Kevin Amuge and left-hander Immaculate Nandera but are not contracted.

It is however surprising for many that there is no place for wicket-keeper batter Jimia Muhammad, who got a senior debut at 15 in the recent years.

VICTORIA PEARLS TRAINING SQUAD 2024

Contracted: Consy Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Rita Musamali, Evelyn Anyipo, Stephanie Nampiina, Patricia Malemikia, Irene Alumo, Gloria Abukor, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Kulume, Esther Iloku, Susan Kakai

Non-Contracted: Proscovia Alako, Malisa Ariokot, Lorna Anyait, Sarah Walaza, Rita Nyangendo, Kevin Amuge, Immaculate Nandera

CRICKET CRANES TRAINING SQUAD 2024

Contracted: Riazat Ali, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Henry Ssenyondo, Dinesh Nakrani, Ronak Patel, Franco Nsubuga, Roger Mukasa, Brian Masaba, Bilal Hassun, Kenneth Waiswa, Robinson Obuya, Cyrus Kakuru, Juma Miyaji, Cosmas Kyewuta, Pascal Murungi, Lutaaya Ronald, Fred Achelam, Siraje Nsubuga, Jonathan Ssebanja

Non-Contracted: Calvin Watuwa, Innocent Mwebase, Baguma Joseph, David Wabwire

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP GROUPS

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua N. Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

UGANDA’S GROUP C FIXTURES

vs. Afghanistan, June 3, Guyana

vs. PNG, June 5, Guyana

vs. West Indies, June 8, Guyana