Capricorn Eagles Series shared after epic finale

History was made at the newly built High Performance Oval in Windhoek as Uganda’s Victoria Pearls chased down 140 runs for the first time in their recent T20I history, defeating hosts Namibia by five wickets to level the six-match Capricorn Series 3-3.

It was a coming-of-age moment for coach Deus Muhumuza’s side, whose middle-order batters held their nerve under pressure to script a memorable win that left the trophy shared between two evenly matched teams.

Chasing 140, the highest total posted in the tournament, Uganda’s innings was jolted early by two chaotic runouts. But calm was restored when vice-captain Rita Musamali (40) and Stephanie Nampiina (39 off 30) combined for a crucial 69-run partnership for the fifth stand that reignited Uganda’s charge.

“I told my batting partner (Musamali) that we had many balls to play, so let’s get the singles and a few boundaries,” said Nampiina, who was deservedly named Player of the Match. “I am happy we won it for the team.”

Under pressure

The final over was a nerve-jangling thriller. Uganda needed 12 runs off six balls. Namibia cracked under pressure - misfields, overthrows, and a dramatic last-ball blunder that handed the Pearls three needed runs for victory.

Captain Janet Mbabazi, who had earlier picked up two early wickets, was full of praise for her team.

“We wanted to express ourselves. Hats off to Musamali and Nampiina. Consy (Aweko) has been special the whole series, and Irene Mutoni was amazing with the new ball. This is what we are building towards - scoring 140s consistently,” Mbabazi said.

For Uganda, the victory was more than just a win—it was a message to fans and future opponents alike.

“We are happy to let people back home know we are capable of chasing big totals. Namibia gave us a great challenge but we believed in ourselves,” Mbabazi added.

Coach Deus Muhumuza hailed the team’s belief and application.

“Good win for us. Chasing 140, we couldn’t ask for more. I think it’s the first time in this team’s history. The girls understood their roles, got more singles and decreased dot balls. We’ll return home with confidence.”

Fitting finale

Assistant coach Brian Masaba echoed that; “This is what we’ve been asking from them—to go out there and play with belief. Stephanie and Rita batted exactly how we talk about in team meetings. That’s growth we like to see.”

Despite losing the final game, Namibia’s skipper Sune Wittmann was gracious.

“If you weren’t entertained, I don’t know where else you’ll find entertainment. Hats off to Uganda. There was so much growth from both teams. It was a fitting finale.”

She noted that her team will take rest before returning to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers in Windhoek later this year.

As for Uganda’s Pearls, they return with their heads held high, knowing they’ve stepped into a new chapter of self-belief and tactical maturity.

CAPRICORN EAGLES SERIES

Game Six – Result

Namibia 139/4 Uganda 140/5

Uganda won by 5 wickets

Series Result: Drawn 3-3 (Trophy Shared)

Player of the Match: Stephanie Nampiina (39 off 30 & 1 catch)

Individual Awards:

Best Bowler: Consy Aweko (Uganda) 6 wickets for 92 runs in 24 overs

Best Batter: Esther Iloku (Uganda) 147 runs at an average of 24