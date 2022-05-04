Ceylon Lions roar to cricket national league summit

KAMPALA. Ceylon Lions are enjoying the view at the top of the National Men’s Division One 50-Over League after a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Tornado Bees at the weekend.

The 2019 Division Two champions are keeping an eye on an elusive title after they beat the Bees to mark four wins in five outings this season on Sunday.

Lions’ skipper Ruwan Jayaratne is delighted as his team continues to maximise home advantage at the new Serenity Oval in Kamengo along Kampala-Mbarara highway.

“The match went well,” he said after his side moved to eight points from five matches. “Well, we don’t focus too much about the points table right now. We want to play good cricket and enjoy.”

It almost came easily after Jayaratne beat his opposite Cyrus Kibuukamusoke to the toss, opting to bowl first.

And Lions’ bowlers charged through the top-order with Deus Muhumuza (3/14) and David Wabwire (2/9) leaving Tornado Bees at 47-7 midway the 21st over.

Captain Fantastic. Ruwan Jayaratne bowled a fantastic spell to claim three wickets and restrict Tornado Bees to 90-odd at the Serenity Park in Kammengo. PHOTO/INNOCENT NDAWULA



But the visitors fought to put a respectable score on board with Kenneth Rwamagigi’s late 43-ball 20 guiding them to 92 all-out after 42.1 overs. Jayaratne silenced the lower order with figures of 3/20.

Sher smashes the chase

“Basically, we have lacked game time,” noted Tornado Bees’ Nicholas Kebba. “This was our second game of the league having played our first game two months ago. We batted for 42 overs and I think that speaks volumes of the application but failure to execute fully,” he added.

In the chase, Lions were home thanks a man-of-match winning knock from Falak Sher, who smashed nine boundaries and three sixes in a half-ton of 64* runs off 43 balls. Sher shared an unbeaten third-wicket partnership of 67 runs with Muhumuza (19* off 26).

Star Man. Falak Sher (light blue helmet was once again Ceylon Lions hero with the bat with a winning half century. PHOTO/INNOCENT NDAWULA



At Kyambogo, Avengers cruised to their second win of the season in as many matches after 94-run win over Kutchi Tigers.

Avengers relied on Yashashvi Joshi’s half-century of 52 runs off 83 balls to set 181-10 in 42.3 overs and despite Dhansuk Jesani’s 67-ball 45, Tigers were bowled out for a paltry 87 runs, thanks to opening bowler Harsh Panchal’s 5/17.