Challengers unscathed as Damani Dev’t go top

Aziz Damani Development side continued to amplify their quest for a maiden UCA Men’s Twenty20 Cup title with a double victory over ACC at the long weekend.

Yet, it is Challengers’ smooth run in Group B that is attracting more attention. Club owner Vaheed Mohammed’s side is chasing a fourth T20 title after they beat Wanderers by nine and six wickets respectively on Saturday in Entebbe.

Wanderers’ captain Davis Karashani admitted the lack of wicket-keeper set the tone for their sorry story in Entebbe as Challengers made it four wins in four matches.

“We were struggling without a wicket-keeper,” said Karashani who took on the gloves for the day.

Karashani twice opted to bat first but they set just 88-9 after only himself (21 off 26), Rwandese import Ignance Njirenganya (22 off 14) and Geofrey Serunkuma (12 off 15) covered up their feeble batting in the morning encounter.

Challengers’ Suleman Sharif had picked 3/12 before he picked the bat to score an unbeaten 40 off 26 comprising six boundaries and together with fellow opener Wassim Butt (36 off 27), they shared a match-winning combo of 80 runs.

Wanderers didn’t improve after lunch. They set 90-8 with only Hitesh Prajapti (23 off 24) and Ivan Kakande (24 off 21) standing tall as Kenneth Waiswa (3/14), Lawrence Ssempijja (2/17) and Sharif (2/17) held tight.

The chase was equally simple with Mohammed Imthias (22 off 18), skipper Mohamed Aneef (28-run-a-ball) and Steven Wabwose (18 off 13) sealing the job in 14.1 overs.

While Challengers is flying, Damani Development only moved level on six points with sister club Aziz Damani after flooring ACC (Africa Cricket Club) in Lugogo on Good Friday.

There was some respectable batting from ACC with Fred Achelam leading their quest with a knock of 46 runs off 42 balls and the support cast of Ronald Puwata (26 off 29), Ismail Munir (24 off 16) and Robert Okot (21* off 10) helped them to set 148-5 despite veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga’s figures of 3/26.

It however wasn’t enough. “ACC batted well in both games, but we fancied our chances against their bowling attack,” said Damani Development captain Brian Masaba.

Masaba (51* off 28) and Robinson Obuya (59 off 47) made a match-winning 101-run combo for the third wicket to win the match with 10 balls to spare.

In the afternoon, ACC’s captain David Mwesigwa was asked to bat first and they put up 129-7 with significant contribution from young openers Ronald Lutaaya (23 off 30) and Cyrus Kakuru (29 off 21), Puwata (24 off 13) and Collins Okwalinga (28 off 27), thereby beating resistance from Henry Ssenyondo (3/19).

Damani Development still found its way to glory with opener Roger Mukasa (53* off 49) sharing a 109-run second-wicket partnership with anchorman Obuya (44 off 38).

“We put up a decent score in the morning but we were short of a bowler so we had to work with what we had,” admitted Mwesigwa.

Mwesigwa insists the semifinal placing is still achievable. “The team is stronger than it was last season. Our new signings will definitely see us through,” he added.

UCA MEN’S T20 CUP

Results

Division One

Wanderers 88/9 Challengers 89/1

(Challengers won by 9 wickets)

Wanderers 90/8 Challengers 93/4

(Challengers won by 6 wickets)

ACC 148/5 Aziz Damani Dev’t 149/3

(Damani Dev’t won by 7 wickets)

ACC 129/7 Aziz Damani Dev’t 131/1

(Damani Dev’t won by 9 wickets)

Division Two

Rounders 195/5 JACC 43/9

(Rounders won by 152 runs)

Rounders 175/7 JACC 61/6

(Rounders won by 114 runs)