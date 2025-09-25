Clown Prince or X-Factor? Newbie Tomer Test

When Gaurav Yudhveer Tomer strolls into either the team bus or training, there is always laughter trailing behind him. His teammates call him “Gaure” or “Tinku,” the eternal prankster who finds humour even in pressure-cooker situations. But in Ugandan cricket’s unforgiving world, where opening batsmen are judged by centuries and not smiles, Tomer is already walking a tightrope.

The Indian-born wicketkeeper-batsman has become the lightning rod of fan criticism after a modest start in Cricket Cranes colours. In four outings — three on the Tour of South Africa and one official ICC warm-up against Namibia on September 22 — he has scored just 43 runs, with a highest of 35.

For many, that is simply not enough from a man tasked with filling the big boots of crowd favourites Roger Mukasa Galiwango (1,186 runs) and Simon Ssesazi (2,204 T20I Runs).

Yet inside the camp, there is no mistaking his value. “They’re very friendly,” Tomer says of his new teammates. “When I came, they told me, ‘Never take pressure. Just play your game.’ That gave me confidence.”

Big shoes to fill

Tomer’s arrival has come at a cost. Local favourites Fred Achelam, the barrel-chested wicketkeeper nicknamed ‘Big Freddie,’ and Cyrus Kakuru, a rising star, have both slipped down the pecking order. Fans see Tomer as the outsider who has displaced their own.

But Tomer insists he is not here to push anyone out. “Fred is a very good wicketkeeper who can command the field, Cyrus too. I saw his skills — very good. But I must try to be better. Competition is good for the team.”

The numbers game

His critics have a point. Against Namibia in Harare on September 22, Tomer managed just 6 off 5 balls, bowled by JJ Smit as Uganda slumped to a 93-run defeat chasing 206. Before that, in Pretoria, he scratched 0 off 2 against DP World Lions XI, and 2 off 8 against the SuperSport Titans. His lone bright spot was 35 off 27 — including two fours and three towering sixes — against Lions Academy on September 14.

As a wicketkeeper, though, he has been tidy: four catches and a run-out across the same matches. He’s a collector.

Indian roots, Ugandan dreams

Born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 1991, Tomer’s cricketing story began at 15 when his father, who once dreamt of playing for India, nudged him toward Nehru Stadium. “He had a dream to play for India. When he failed, he focused on me,” Tomer recalls.

After stints in India’s domestic scene with Uttar Pradesh, a franchise spell with Nepal’s Lalitpur Patriots, and gigs in America’s ILC T20, Tomer moved to Uganda initially for business in property. A friend and current teammate in the Cricket Cranes set-up Dinesh Nakrani, introduced him to local cricket in 2019. “I played tape-ball in the Asian community tournaments as a pastime, and then hard ball for Ceylon Lions. The coaches were watching me. They said, ‘Why not try for the national team?’”

Now, at 34, he finds himself in the unlikely role of Uganda’s wicketkeeper-batsman, donning jersey No. 25 and dreaming of Paris when he’s not dreaming of sixes.

Bazball spirit

Tomer’s cricketing idols tell you all you need to know about his style. “Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is my favourite because he played fearless shots. I follow him because I am also an opening batsman,” he says. “And New Zealand legend Brendan McCullum. He doesn’t care about the bowler coming his way. His positive intent, his Bazball — that’s how I want to play.”

His favourite shot? “The pull shot. I like fast bowlers. No fear.”

It explains his gung-ho approach: see ball, hit ball. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But when it does, as seen in his quick-fire 35 in Pretoria, Uganda looks a different side.

Settling In

Tomer speaks fondly of his Ugandan teammates. “Nakrani is funny but aggressive when batting. Robinson Obuya is very exciting. Bilal Hassun is friendly, with a good swing. When I first arrived for a training session, Innocent (Mwebaze) told me, ‘Never take pressure.’ That helped me a lot,” he says, rattling off names like a man already bonded.

He admits the pressure is real, but brushes it off. “I practice every day, gym, running and batting. For me, it’s not pressure, it's excitement. Last World Cup Uganda went to the West Indies. This time, I am 100% sure, we are going again.”

Joker or trump card?

For now, Tomer is both the team clown and the great unknown. He sings old Bollywood songs, mimics everyone on the team management, has already started joking in broken Luganda, and keeps spirits high.

But his eyes burn with ambition. “I want to be remembered as a man who delivered under pressure,” he says. “If you believe, you can achieve.”

Uganda will need more than jokes when they line up against Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana and other African rivals in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers. But if Tomer finally unleashes his inner Sehwag or McCullum, fans may yet change their tune.

TOMER – IN UGANDA COLOURS THUS FAR

SA Tour vs Lions Academy XI (Sept 14, Pretoria)

35 (27), 2×4, 3×6 at No.1; also 1 catch & 1 run-out in successful chase of 113/5 (16.3 overs).

SA Tour vs Lions XI (Sept 16, Pretoria)

0 (2) at No.2; 1 catch in successful chase of 159 with 4 balls to spare.

SA Tour vs SuperSport Titans (Sept 17, Pretoria)

2 (8) at No.2 in 4-wicket defeat after Uganda set 89.

ICC Warm-Up vs Namibia (Sept 22, Harare)

6 (5), 1×4 at No.2; bowled by JJ Smit; also 1 catch in 93-run loss chasing 206.

Overall: 4 inns | 43 runs | HS: 35 | Avg 10.75 | 3 catches, 1 run-out

Talking Point

CLOWN PRINCE

X-Factor? Tomer has started slowly with the bat — 43 runs in four innings — but his fearless approach and boundless energy have lit up the Cricket Cranes’ camp. Where fans see a reckless hitter, teammates see a spark. He could yet swing a match Uganda’s way in the crunch moments of qualifying.

TOMER AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Gaurav Yudhveer Tomer

Nickname(s): Gaure, Tinku

Born: Feb 19, 1991 (Ghaziabad, India)

Role: Wicketkeeper-Batsman (also off-break)

Jersey No: 25

Current Club: Ceylon Lions (Uganda)

Former Clubs: Uttar Pradesh (India), Lalitpur Patriots (Nepal), American Strikers (ILC T20 2025), Rajasthan Kings (Legends 90Ball)

Highest Score: 124* off 49 balls (For American Strikers vs. Euro Gladiators (2025 Intercontinental Legends Championship in Noida – Uttah Pradesh, India)

Best Bowling: 1/2 (Uttah Pradesh Senior Team vs. Madhya Pradesh (2015 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

Attended: Harisingh Cricket Academy (2010-2020 Ghazibad) & 3s Cricket Academy (2022-25 Ghazibad)

Full National Team Debut: 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier (Finals)

Cricketing Idol(s): Virender Sehwag (India) & Brendan McCullum (New Zealand)

Mantra: “If you believe, you can achieve.”

Dream Destination: Paris, France

Dream: To lead Uganda to back-to-back World Cups and make a mark on the global stage.

Advice to Youngsters: There is no shortcut in life. If you work hard, stay disciplined and believe in yourself, things will happen and go your way.

Legacy Statement: To be remembered for delivering under pressure and inspiring others with his story.