Coach Sharma demands sharper bats

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA. The Cricket Cranes opened their Tour of South Africa with a five-wicket win over a DP World Lions XI at the TuksCricket Oval in Pretoria on Sunday, but coach Abhay Sharma has challenged his batters to sharpen up as Uganda prepares for sterner tests at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Harare next week.

Having elected to bowl first, Uganda’s bowlers struck in pairs and restricted the Lions to 109 all out in 19 overs. Right-arm quick Juma Miyaji (3/23) led the charge, with support from his fellow paceman Cosmas Kyewuta (2/14), Dinesh Nakrani (2/25), and Henry Ssenyondo (2/22).

In the chase, debutant Gaurav Tomar (35 off 27) and the experienced Robinson Obuya (23 off 18) launched with intent, racing to 64/2 inside nine overs. But a flurry of careless dismissals threatened to undo the good work before Nakrani (29* off 21) and captain Riazat Ali Shah (10* off 7) sealed victory at 113/5 in 16.3 overs.

Force the tempo

Sharma, though pleased with the control shown by his bowling unit, admitted disappointment at the way his batsmen threw away their wickets while trying to force the tempo.

“The boys did well to win, but we can’t be gifting cheap wickets. In Harare we expect high-scoring matches, and we must learn to chase with discipline and finish strongly,” Sharma said after the match.

Captain Riazat echoed his coach’s concerns but urged his teammates not to retreat into their shells.

Work continues

“We have the talent and depth to win games for Uganda. What we need is to be fearless but also smart - when you get a start, you must convert. I believe in this group, and we will keep improving,” said Riazat.

The Cranes were back in the gym on Monday, with bowlers strengthening their core while batters worked on their shot selection in an indoor net session.

They return to action on Tuesday against the same Lions XI, with Sharma demanding more maturity in the chase and Shah keen to see his men apply a fearless but calculated brand of cricket.

UGANDA’S TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA

Result – Game One

DP World Lions XI 109/10 Uganda XI 113/5

Uganda XI won by 5 wickets

Fixture – Tuesday – 11am