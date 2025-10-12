Could Sharma, Cricket Cranes have done more?

HARARE. The Cricket Cranes ended their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier campaign on a high note, thumping Nigeria by 66 runs in the fifth-place playoff final last Saturday.

Yet, the victory was little more than consolation after early stumbles against Zimbabwe and Tanzania denied Uganda a semi-final berth — and a shot at a coveted World Cup ticket.

Captain Riazat Ali Shah, who led the charge with a dazzling 66 off 30 balls against Nigeria, admitted, “This tournament is a wake-up call. We have the talent to beat anyone, but we must learn to execute our roles properly and finish the big moments.”

For a team that fielded seven new faces from the previous qualifier, the tournament highlighted both promise and inexperience.

Set up & missed chances

Uganda’s campaign began with high expectations. Facing Zimbabwe in the opener, the Cranes set a modest 152 runs in 20 overs despite having 91 runs on the board early on in the match after 9 overs, a platform that could have been stretched to 180–200 to trouble the hosts.

The failure to capitalize mirrored the heartbreak against Tanzania, where lack of awareness ignited a shocking collapse with seven wickets falling for 15 runs — a painful reminder that egos must be left behind and team strategy prioritised.

Robinson Obuya goes for glory.

Coach Abhay Sharma reflected on these setbacks, saying; “If we had managed to post 180-plus against Zimbabwe, the game’s outcome would have been very different. These moments are lessons — and painful ones at that.”

Sharma, who leaves Uganda after 18 months – he signed a three-year contract - at the helm, pointed to his limited availability as a primary factor in his decision to step down.

“Coaching is not just about match days. It’s about working with young players daily, building structures, and sharpening skills. This team needs someone who can dedicate more time on the ground,” he explained.

Highs amid challenges

Despite the disappointments, Uganda finished strongly. Back-to-back wins against Botswana, Malawi, and Nigeria displayed their firepower, while captain Shah and new player Sumeet Verma proved that the infusion of fresh talent has potential.

Verma was a standout in the tournament, finishing second among the highest run-scorers with 206 runs in five matches at an average of 51.50 and an impressive strike rate of 153.73, just behind Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett (314).

His consistency and ability to anchor the innings while accelerating when needed highlighted his value to the team and hinted at a promising future for Uganda cricket.

The left-arm spinners; Henry Ssenyondo and Alpesh Ramjani were lethal in the three wins once they found their groove. “It was really nice to see that the boys were picking up at the end. We played some quality cricket and executed key plans. But it was a little too late,” Sharma noted.

Team Manager Charles Waiswa praised Sharma’s mentorship, saying, “He has impacted everyone’s career. The lessons, discipline, and belief he instilled will stay with this team long after his departure.” Analyst Alvin Bagaya added that Sharma’s gesture of giving each player a framed photo of their family underscored the humanity behind his coaching — a reminder that cricket is played for more than just statistics.

Structural reflections

The campaign also laid bare systemic challenges. Several promising Ugandan-born players struggled with pressure, while naturalised players –known as ‘bachuba’ – in local dialect - sometimes created gaps in cohesion. The fans bore their fangs baying for their blood saying many a time that their performances were mediocre. But the ugly and undeniable truth was that in the midst of the 'bachuba' mediocrity the players of Ugandan descent did little to justify their continued inclusion as their tally of runs hardly accounted for 30 per cent of the team's match-by-match aggregates.

Many fans were insistent in their arguments with analysis that Sharma’s tenure had highlighted the need to balance that ‘foreign’ experience with homegrown talent and to build deeper local pathways.

Reflecting on team selection, Sharma explained, “We couldn’t field all the young players at one go. But you will notice from my time that I tried to give exposure, and that’s part of developing a sustainable structure.”

Sharma’s approach was arguably similar to previous regimes, emphasizing a blend of discipline, skill-building, and tactical awareness. Under his leadership, Uganda achieved a remarkable 17-match unbeaten T20 run – a global feat of sorts, swept tours in South Africa, IL T20 in Kigali and the Pearl of Africa T20 Series in Entebbe, and maintained a 70.37% win rate across 57 matches — milestones that laid strong foundations for the team’s future.

Coach’s farewell & legacy

At a heartfelt Cresta Lodge poolside farewell meeting after the Nigeria victory in Harare, Sharma addressed the Cranes: “I’ve been hard on you, but it was never personal. It was always to push you higher.” Handing framed photos to each player, he added, “These are the people who care about you most. Play for them.”

Shah, visibly emotional, reflected, “The way you treated us like your own kids has been amazing. We’ve learned, grown, and we’ll carry these lessons forward. Wherever you are, we’ll call you when we need guidance.”

Commiserations. Uganda and Botswana shake hands after the match that the Cricket Cranes won by 8 wickets.

Sharma leaves Uganda with both professional pride and personal attachment. “Uganda is my second home. The boys, the people, the fans — it’s been a family. My decision to step down was to ensure someone with greater availability can fully guide the Cricket Cranes,” he explained.

Looking ahead

For Uganda, the qualifier exposed not only weaknesses. It brought to light admirable strengths to build on and areas for growth: the talent is evident, but game management, temperament under pressure, and nurturing local talent remain priorities.

As Team Analyst Bagaya noted; “This campaign reminds us that while individual brilliance shines, team cohesion and preparation are what win tournaments.”

The Cricket Cranes now face a decision point: continue blending homegrown players with overseas talent, invest in infrastructure and pathways, and learn from missed opportunities, or risk repeating similar heartbreaks in future qualifiers.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Uganda Results – Group B

Uganda 152/9 | Zimbabwe 157/5

Zimbabwe won by 5 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

Tanzania 128/6 | Uganda 119/9

Tanzania won by 9 runs

Botswana 81/6 | Uganda 85/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets (with 44 balls remaining)

5th Place Playoff Semifinal 2

Uganda 192/3 | Malawi 75/6

Uganda won by 117 runs

Fifth Place Playoff Final

Uganda 196/7 | Nigeria 130/7

Uganda won by 66 runs

Sharma’s Memorable 18 Months

Historic Runs: 17-match unbeaten T20 streak

International Tours: South Africa sweep 6–0, POA T20I Series 6–0, ILT20 9-0 & flawless Challenge League B campaigns.

Player Highlights: Henry Ssenyondo’s spell vs Italy, Dinesh Nakrani six-for vs Singapore, Juma Miyaji six-wicket haul vs Tanzania, Shrideep Mangela’s century vs. Bahrain, Captain Riazat Ali Shah’s match winning performances, veteran Frank Nsubuga’s magical spell vs PNG at the World Cup & Cosmas Kyewuta’s gun-fielding among others.

Coaching Philosophy: Discipline, personal mentorship, and tactical awareness.

Quotable Quote: I never take pressure as a coach and team, I give pressure to the opposition, instead.

Legacy Gesture: Framed family photos to remind players of their support systems and why they play.

Reason for Exit: Limited availability for hands-on coaching due to personal reasons.

WRITER’S OPINION