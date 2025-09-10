Cranes polish sharp edges in Jinja bootcamp

JINJA. The Cricket Cranes wrapped up a 12-day high-intensity bootcamp in Jinja, showing once again that the team is working within its means to stay competitive on the continental stage ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final set for September 19 to October 5 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Seventeen players camped at Jinja Backpackers, with daily sessions spread across Jinja Senior Secondary School Oval (match simulations), Hared Health Fitness Gym (conditioning), and Paradise Hotel (swimming, ice baths, recovery).

The residential camp was as much about fitness and skills as it was about camaraderie. The team bonded over fun activities like pool games at the hostel, but it was physiotherapist Japheth Juuko Ndawula who emerged as the unsung hero, working late into the night to ensure the squad remained niggle-free.

Sharpening skills

Head coach Abhay Sharma praised the players’ discipline and drive:

“This camp was about hard work and bonding. Everyone trained, ate, and lived together. The boys pushed themselves very hard, and we tried to strike a balance between batting, bowling, strength and recovery. It was a very good sign for the team, and I am confident they will handle the pressures of associate cricket.”

The team played five internal trial matches, producing encouraging performances from skipper Riazat Ali Shah, orthodox spinner Henry Ssenyondo, and new recruits Gaurav Tomar and Sumeet Verma.

Right momentum

For Shah, the weight of responsibility is clear:

“The bonding was excellent, and the focus was very high. Zimbabwe will be tough because Namibia, Kenya and others are strong, but our tour of South Africa will give us the right test. Playing sides like the Titans and Lions will show us where we stand before Harare.”

Selector Nehal Bibodi stressed that the camp was about experimenting with combinations:

“Final selection will come after South Africa, but we are happy with how the players are shaping up. There is no panic. These warm-up matches will help us settle on the best blend for Zimbabwe.”

Assistant coach Jackson Ogwang said the bootcamp achieved its goal:

“We wanted intensity with fun. The one-on-one skills, fitness and team-building sessions have prepared us well for the next phase.”

What’s Next?

The Cranes returned to Kampala on Monday with a short turnaround before heading to South Africa: For the last two days, it has been rest days for local players & support staff; but the overseas players immediately resumed gym at Fitness Junction, Forest Mall and skills work at Kinetic Arena, Mawanda Road with the local players given a greenlight to join in as per when they desire.

There will be an Open Media Session & Trial Match for the team at the lakeside oval in Entebbe on September 10.

South Africa Tour Programme

Sept 12: Arrival in South Africa

Sept 13: Morning training session

Sept 14: Match vs. Titans (Morning)

Sept 15: Match vs. Lions (Afternoon)

Sept 16: Rest day

Sept 17: Match vs. Titans (Morning)

Sept 18: Departure for Harare

Uganda Squad – South Africa Tour