Cricket Cranes aim to heal wounds against Botswana

HARARE. The Cricket Cranes will walk out at Takashinga Cricket Club on Thursday not in pursuit of a World Cup ticket, but in search of something just as important – redemption and pride.

Having gone down fighting against Zimbabwe in a five-wicket loss before a dramatic collapse saw them unravel against Tanzania on Sunday, Uganda’s hopes of returning to the ICC T20 World Cup ended in heartbreaking fashion.

The critics pounced, hashtags of “SharmaMustGo” trended, and many called for heads to roll.

But inside the team’s Harare camp, calm rather than chaos has prevailed.

Work resumes

Yesterday morning, the Cranes hit the gym, dived into a recovery swim, and later huddled for a bonding session at their residence – Cresta Lodge – as they sought to lift shattered spirits ahead of today’s clash against Botswana.

“Sunday was tough. Everyone literally went hiding after the game, buried in their pillows and phones inconsolable. But this morning’s (Monday) workout and breakfast together gave us a chance to reset,” said pace bowler Innocent Mwebaze, who could be handed his tournament debut today alongside seasoned veteran Frank Nsubuga. “Such results also strengthen our resolve and make us grow as part of our processes.”

Opponents challenge

Uganda will not underestimate Botswana, the “Pula Boys,” who are also winless in Harare and equally desperate to avoid the wooden spoon in Group B.

Led by inspirational captain Karabo Mothlanka, Botswana may lack international exposure outside ICC events, but they boast talented match-winners in Thatayaone Tshose, Dhruv Maisuria, Vinoo Balakrishan, Karabo Modise and Reginald Nehonde.

Their Achilles’ heel remains a thin bowling attack, but with nothing to lose, they will be eager to rub salt into Uganda’s wounds.

History on Uganda’s side

The Cricket Cranes, however, carry a dominant record into the tie. Since 2019, Uganda has beaten Botswana seven times in T20 internationals, including three straight wins in Kigali last December where the Cranes won by margins of 78, 108 and 32 runs.

But history alone will not be enough. For skipper Riazat Ali Shah’s men, today is about showing the character to rise again.

Pride Over Points

Uganda may have lost the bigger prize – the ticket to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka – but they still have honour to fight for.

One more victory will not change the table standings, but it will restore belief in a team that has worked tirelessly under coach Abhay Sharma and carried the flag proudly on the international scene.

The Zebras from Botswana, though, will be itching to pounce and remain potential banana skins. stage.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Tuesday Fixture – 10.30am EAT

Uganda vs Botswana, Takashinga CC

TALKING POINT

SPIRIT TEST.

Comeback Quest. Uganda’s campaign is over, but today’s fixture offers a different kind of examination – a test of character. Having lost seven straight wickets for just 15 runs in a collapse of biblical proportions against Tanzania, the Cricket Cranes must now show resilience and unity against Botswana. The battle is no longer for qualification, but for respect.