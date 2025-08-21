Cricket Cranes begin final build-up to T20 World Cup Africa Final

The Cricket Cranes are entering the final phase of their World Cup preparations with a high-intensity Jinja bootcamp followed by a competitive South Africa Tour.

“The Jinja residential training is going to be intense but also full of fun moments. We will focus on one-on-one skill improvement, combinations, and fitness as we prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final,” said assistant coach Jackson Oyuku Ogwang, outlining the Cranes’ final preparation phase.

The squad will gather in Jinja from August 27 to September 7, taking part in residential training and intra-squad matches, before heading to South Africa for a series of high-profile games against top-tier franchise teams – Titans and Lions – ahead of their tournament in Zimbabwe.

New combinations

“The residential camp in Jinja will give us a closer look at the players and allow us to test new combinations. Returning stars like captain Riazat Ali and Henry Ssenyondo missed the Pearl of Africa T20 Series, so this is their chance to showcase what the squad missed,” Ogwang added.

Cricket Cranes squad.

Convener of Selectors Nehal Bibodi said: “After rigorous discussions with fellow selectors and Coach Abhay Sharma, we have picked a team that covers all aspects of batting, bowling, and fielding. While the team performed well in the Pearl of Africa T20 Series, we identified areas for improvement, especially in batting, which we’re aiming to strengthen in this squad.”

The Titans and Lions are strong outfits in South Africa’s top-tier cricket divisions. These fixtures will give the Cranes exposure to high-intensity T20 matches ahead of their quest to secure back-to-back World Cup qualifications.

Uganda aims to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup to be hosted by Sri Lanka and India by finishing among the top two teams at the Africa Regional Final in Harare from September 26 to October 4, 2025.

With meticulous preparation in Jinja and competitive fixtures in South Africa, the Cranes are determined to enter the tournament in peak form.

South Africa Tour Programme

September 12: Arrival in South Africa

September 13: Morning Session

September 14: Morning Game vs. Titans

September 15: Afternoon Game vs. Lions

September 16: Rest/Break

September 17: Morning Game vs. Titans

September 18: Departure for Harare

Cricket Cranes Squad – Jinja Bootcamp & South Africa Tour