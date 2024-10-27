Cricket Cranes braced for Bahrain challenge

The Cricket Cranes welcome Bahrain for a three-match series starting on Monday at Jinja Oval, featuring two T20 Internationals and a 50-over game on October 31.

With the T20Is counting towards the global rankings, the team is focused and eager to perform. The 50-over game will provide crucial insights into the squad’s progress as they finalise preparations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup Challenge League (CWCCL) B, scheduled for November 4-16 at Lugogo and Entebbe Oval.

Coach Abhay Sharma is expected to experiment with player rotations, and there is a likelihood some Uganda ‘A’ players will get a run-in during the series, as the gaffer continues to assess the squad depth.

Building momentum

“I like the energy in camp and Jinja has done well to help us gel. This series is about getting everyone ready, building momentum, and sharpening our skills for the Challenge League,” said Sharma ahead of the team’s practice session yesterday morning at Jinja SS Oval.

“We want to ensure every player has a role to play, and this setup allows us to identify who will bring that extra edge to our squad.”

The technical bench is at full strength with experienced coach Craig Williams and assistant coach Jackson Ogwang providing valuable tactical insights. The fitness front is handled by dedicated trainer Emmanuela Oroma, ensuring the players remain in peak form, while the recently appointed physiotherapist Galena Udaka from Sri Lanka brings an added layer of expertise, addressing player conditioning and recovery needs.

“The batters must remain compact. I don’t want to see guys swinging from ball one. We have to work to get more singles and the odd boundary will come. With more resources we will explode at the back end,” chipped in High Performance Coaching Consultant Williams, a former Namibian captain.

Formidable unit

This skilled team has worked alongside Sharma since the T20 World Cup preparations, and their influence is certain to shape the Cranes into a formidable unit.

New faces Shrideep Mangela and Raghav Dhawan will look to build on recent strong performances, and former U19 captain Pascal Murungi, returning to the senior squad, is keen to make a memorable impact.

With reserve players Joseph Baguma and Cyrus Kakuru on standby, this Bahrain series serves as the ideal stage for Uganda to fine-tune its lineup ahead of the critical home tournament.

BAHRAIN TOUR TO UGANDA



Monday – T20I – 1.30pm