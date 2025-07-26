Cricket Cranes crush Kenya to set up UAE finale

The second-round fixture between Uganda and Kenya – the highly anticipated Migingo Derby – failed to live up to its billing as a tense regional battle, with the Cricket Cranes completing a sweet double over their eternal foes with a six-wicket win on Matchday 7 of the Pearl of Africa T20 Series at the Entebbe Oval on Friday.

The victory, secured clinically with 11 balls remaining, ensured Uganda stayed unbeaten in the tournament and set up a mouthwatering winner-takes-all showdown against the highly rated United Arab Emirates, who are expected to steamroll a struggling Nigerian side this morning at the same venue.

Tactical shift

Uganda’s young captain Juma Miyaji, just 22, continued his inspired leadership, winning his fifth consecutive toss of the tournament.

But unlike previous games where he opted to set a target, Miyaji chose to bowl first against Kenya – a tactical shift aimed at controlling the match tempo against a side known for erratic middle order collapses.

The decision, however, seemed under threat early on when Kenya raced to 30 for 1 in just three overs, led by former skipper Rakep Patel and Dhiren Gondaria. But Uganda’s disciplined bowling unit, spearheaded by Miyaji himself, Alpesh Ramjani, and Cosmas Kyewuta, turned on the screws.

Wickets fell regularly as Kenyan batsmen struggled to build partnerships, managing only 124 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Patel top-scored with a patient 37 off 36 balls while Gondaria chipped in with 18 off 16. Miyaji led from the front with 2 for 37, Kyewuta snared 2 for 25, and Player of the Match Dinesh Nakrani was miserly with 1 for 18 in his four overs.

Calculated chase

Uganda’s chase of 125 began cautiously as openers Robinson Obuya (17 off 12) and Shrideep Mangela (14 off 8) provided a quick start before both fell cheaply. That brought in Raghav Dhawan (32 off 46) and young wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru (17 off 16), who stabilised the innings with a patient stand. Their dismissals with Uganda needing 30 runs from the final four overs briefly triggered tension among the home fans under the lakeside sunset.

But coach Abhay Sharma quickly calmed the nerves by promoting captain Miyaji, who hammered an unbeaten 18 off just 7 balls, including two boundaries and a six, to seal victory with nearly two overs to spare. Nakrani (23* off 20) played the perfect anchor, having earlier starred with the ball, to keep Uganda’s winning streak intact.

Fate in their hands

Speaking after the match, Miyaji credited the team’s composure under pressure. “We treated today’s game as a final because we wanted to stay in charge of our own fate,” he said. “We knew Kenya wouldn’t be easy but the boys showed great character. Against UAE on Sunday, we want to keep ticking our boxes, play with freedom, and hopefully win the title for Uganda.”

Assistant coach Jackson Ogwang also hailed the squad’s ability to adapt under pressure, especially after Kenya’s fast start. “The way the bowlers bounced back was nice to see and the batsmen controlled the chase well although we lost some unnecessary wickets,” Ogwang noted. “Sunday will be a good game. We want to wrap up on a high and earn some crucial T20I ranking points off UAE.”

Uganda enjoy a rest day tomorrow while UAE face Nigeria in the morning fixture, and Kenya will hope for a consolation win against Namibia A in the afternoon. The tournament climaxes on Sunday with Uganda facing UAE in what promises to be a blockbuster ‘finale’ showcasing the best cricket among Associates.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20I SERIES

Results – Friday July, 25

Kenya 124/8 Uganda 125/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

Nigeria 105/9 Namibia A 99/8

Nigeria won by 6 runs

Sunday Fixtures

Kenya vs. Nigeria, 9.30am

Uganda vs UAE, 1.30pm

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES POINTS TABLE

Team P W L T NR Pts NRR

Uganda 5 5 0 0 0 10 +1.670

UAE 4 3 1 0 0 6 +2.480

Kenya 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.140

Nigeria 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.496

Namibia A 5 2 3 0 0 4 +0.267

Uganda A 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.025