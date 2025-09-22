Cricket Cranes eye smooth take-off against Namibia

HARARE, ZIMBABWE. Uganda are in urgent need of runs whichever way you look at it. The Cricket Cranes have been scratching around with the bat since their Tour of South Africa, where their top order was twice reduced to 20 for 5 inside the Powerplay overs.

On that trip, last week, captain Riazat Ali Shah, vice-captain Juma Miyaji, and all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani bailed out the side in patches, guiding them to a 2-1 series win over the DP World Lions and SuperSport Titans. But they were also bundled out for 89 by SPICA XI – a defeat that underlined the need for sharper batting ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, which bowls off September 26 in Harare.

Now in Zimbabwe’s capital after a short hop from Pretoria, Uganda will get a sterner test this afternoon against Namibia at Harare Sports Club (2.50pm). The Richelieu Eagles boast in-form stars Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumplemann, and skipper Gerhard Erasmus, all eager to fine-tune their preparations.

We must click

Coach Abhay Sharma is upbeat about his side’s work so far.

“South Africa gave us a very good tour. We won two games and lost one, but that last one reminded the batting unit to click better than what they’ve done. Arriving early in Zimbabwe was deliberate to adjust to the conditions. Today’s session was excellent, the boys enjoyed it, and I believe we’re getting there,” Sharma told Daily Monitor.

Captain Shah echoed the call for consistency. “The build-up has been good. What we want now is to apply ourselves as a batting unit. We’ve worked on fielding drills and discipline. Namibia is a strong side, and this game gives us a chance to test where we are,” he said.

For wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru, the experience has been a learning curve. “The South African tour was eye-opening. It revealed things we need to fix. Today (yesterday)’s session in Zimbabwe was important because it helped us start adapting to local conditions. The anti-corruption briefing was also vital; it reminds us to respect the game and leave it better than we found it.”

The ICC has clarified that the warm-up fixtures today and on September 24 are not official T20 internationals and will not impact rankings. Still, the psychological battle is real: Uganda and Namibia were Africa’s representatives at the 2024 T20 World Cup, and both are desperate to set the tone early.

PROBABLE UGANDA XI

Gaurav Tomer (wk), Robinson Obuya, Sumeet Verma, Raghav Dhawan, Riazat Ali Shah (captain), Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyaji (vice captain), Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Joseph Baguma and Henry Ssenyondo. 12th man: Frank Nsubuga. Reserves: Innocent Mwebaza, Shrideep Mangela Cyrus Kakuru

ICC T20 WC AFRICA QUALIFIER

Monday – Warm up Fixture

Uganda vs. Namibia, 2.50pm

Harare Sports Club, Harare