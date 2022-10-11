Cricket Cranes get Uspa stamp

The Cricket Cranes perhaps put up their best run when they beat Tanzania by eight wickets to win the Africa T20 Cup in South Africa last month.

Winning the inaugural continental title in the manner they did gets them the Nile Special Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) for September.

The side Riazat Ali Shah was the star of the show with a 98 run knock with stunning batting in the 18th over for 24 runs.

In the end, Uganda had fought for their lives in the final that could have gone either way. Vice-captain Deus Muhumuza also got his half century to help the cause.

Coach Lawrence Mahtlane saw his side win the Africa Cup with a flawless record, winning all their five games against Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Kenya in the semifinal and Tanzania for the Cup.

That feat convinced local sports journalists to vote them to collect 245 points at the expense of Bombers (125), Rugby 7s Cranes (170) and the Para Badminton team (200).

The Rugby 7s Cranes beat Germany 19-12 in the Bowl final in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa in early September.

It was a two place improvement from the 2018 World Cup. The Bombers had Featherweight Jonah Kyobe and middleweight Yusuf Nkobeza, win medals at the 2022 AFBC African Boxing Championships in Maputo, Mozambique in mid-September.

The Uganda Para Badminton side won six Gold, 11 silver and 28 Bronze medals in the Africa Para-Badminton tournament to come second.

NILE SPECIAL-USPA SEPTEMBER SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR





Cricket Cranes - 245 points

Para Badminton team-200

Rugby 7s Cranes -175