Cricket Cranes in Jinja to Sharpen Skills Ahead of Challenge League B

The Cricket Cranes have intensified their preparations for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) Challenge League B fixtures with an 11-day camp in Jinja. Following a successful tour of South Africa, where the team won five matches, the Cranes aim to refine their skills and build team cohesion ahead of the home tournament.

Assistant coach Jackson Ogwang highlighted the importance of sustaining momentum while addressing areas for improvement from the South Africa tour.

"After winning five games in South Africa, we want to keep that momentum. There are a few things we didn’t do well, and this camp in Jinja gives us a chance to polish them," said Ogwang.

"It’s crucial for the team to gel with two weeks to go, as we want to head into the tournament with a winning mentality."

Solidifying Team Culture

The camp comes as Uganda looks to advance in the qualification pathway for the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The focus is on enhancing both technical skills and team culture.

Team manager Charles Waiswa also shared that the players will engage in alternative training activities at Jinja Golf Club, using the gym and swimming pool facilities.

“Away from the turf, the team will utilize the gym and pool at the golf club, which has produced some of Uganda’s best golfers. It will give them a chance to experience the prestigious game of golf and interact with the professionals,” Waiswa noted.

This camp in Jinja sets the stage for Uganda’s push toward their dream of playing One Day Internationals (ODIs) as part of their World Cup qualification journey.

BAHRAIN’S TOUR OF UGANDA

October 26: Arrival and Transfer to Jinja

October 28: T20I vs Uganda

October 29: T20I vs Uganda

October 31: 50 Overs vs Uganda