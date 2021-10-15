Cricket Cranes in storm of unknown quantities

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

The Rwandan capital of Kigali has been all too familiar to Ugandan sporting outfits over the years with the passionate ‘Mulirwana’ derbies hogging headlines at every opportune time.

The scenario has been surreal over last couple of months with the Silverbacks, Volleyball Cranes, Uganda Cranes and Baby Cricket Cranes hopping off and on the Rwandair flight in seemingly calculated shifts to fly the black, yellow and red national flag high while they chase different dreams on the international scene in their respective disciplines.

For the Cricket Cranes it is a whole new world for them in the aftermath of their juniors; Baby Cricket Cranes earning a straight ticket to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s U-19 World Cup in West Indies next year.

Tale of hard work

“We want to do well and we know we can achieve what we want because of the hard work we have put in,” said opening left-hand batsman Simon Ssesazi.

The 25-year-old is a true indication of hard work considering he has been in the cold since his ICC debut at the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division IV in Malaysia. It was only after the arrival of coach Laurence Mahatlane that Ssesazi bounced back in the fold after regaining his mojo and desire to play purposeful cricket that has seen him top score in the National Trials with over 1,200 runs and forthwith earn a spot back in the side.

Ssesazi’s blade might have been on fire for the last Covid-19 pandemic hit season but here in Kigali he and his teammates should be braced to face off with unknown quantities that they have no clue about.

Thin line for favourites

“Cricket largely remains the same all over the world. You have to play to your strengths and believe in yourself. You also have to pray to God so that the talent He gave you continues to shine,” added the affable batsman, who can also keep wickets.

Uganda, who are ranked 29th in the world according to cricinfo.com are favourites to sweep this Group A and storm the Africa Finals on November 15-21 in the same city. But 59th ranked Malawi and Ghana (65), who defeated Uganda at a similar event in Benoni, South Africa 2015 alongside Rwanda (77), Lesotho (86) Eswatini (84) and Seychelles (no ranking) are all potential banana skins in an event that is likely to be disrupted by rain.

Only 15 spots are available to the October-November 2022 World Cup in Australia and Uganda must take care of business meticulously through a four-step qualifying process that starts tomorrow, proceeds to the Africa Finals before making a penultimate stop at the Global Qualifier.

GROUP A TEAMS

Uganda (29), Ghana (65), Rwanda (77), Lesotho (86), Malawi (59), Eswatini (84) and Seychelles (N/A)

*In brackets ICC teams rankings

NB: One Spot To The Africa Finals Set For November 15-21

UGANDA’S FIXTURES

Tomorrow, 2.50pm:

Malawi vs. Uganda

IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2:50pm:

Rwanda vs. Uganda

IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 10:30am:

Lesotho vs. Uganda

IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2:50pm:

Eswatini vs. Uganda

IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro

Thursday, Oct. 21, 10:30am:

Ghana vs. Uganda

Gahanga Inter. Cricket Stadium

Friday, Oct. 22, 2:50pm:

Seychelles vs. Uganda

IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro