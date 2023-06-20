Cricket Cranes look to fly in Kenya's den

The senior national men’s cricket team has kept it tight for the longer periods of the round-robin phase of the ICC Africa Men’s Twenty20 Continental Cup in Kenya.

After almost a two-week spell in the capital Nairobi, the Cricket Cranes could be rewarded with the trophy should they beat hosts Kenya in the tournament final at the Gymkhana Club ground on Wednesday.

Bar the 88-run loss to Kenya on June 10 where the Ugandan bowlers struggled to keep veteran Collins Obuya (60-ball 96*) at bay, nearly all has worked right for coach Laurence Mahatlane and his assistant Jackson Ogwang.

The Ugandan camp for the first time under manager Charles Waiswa is now staring at its first piece of T20 International silverware.

“It’s coming out, trying to maintain certain standards,” skipper Brian Masaba said after a comfortable 94-run victory over Rwanda on Monday which wrapped up the pool business with eight wins and one loss from nine matches.

“And we look to bring that to the final. We want to go out there and win it but more importantly the process continues for us. So we need to come out, hit our targets and execute our game plan,” Masaba explained the intent.

During the time in Nairobi, Uganda has operated without the experienced Ronak Patel at number three or all-rounder Deus Muhumuza who is out with a persistent knee problem.

Even to cushion the untimely exits of Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Arnold Otwani and Frank Akankwasa, the team now looks much deeper with batting potential in debutants Robinson Obuya and Siraj Nsubuga plus Pascal Murungi.

The introduction of Obuya at two or three has forced Masaba to do less down the order. With the gloves, Fred Achelam’s return from injury and delays in rejoining the side have inevitably raised Cyrus Kakuru’s profile behind the stumps despite some jitters.

With young pace bowlers Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi out injured, it has forced Masaba and the new busier skipper Riazat Ali Shah to smart rotate the available options in left-arm bowlers medium fast Dinesh Nakrani and orthodox duo Alphesh Ramjani and Henry Ssenyondo, veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga and off-break Nsubuga.

Noticeably, the genuine pace bowling options available in; Riazat has taken on more batting responsibility while Bilal Hassun hasn’t made it back to the starting XI since conceding 11 runs per over in that only defeat to Kenya. The third option in Kenneth Waiswa hasn’t been perfect as the desired all-rounder.

It implies too little may change when the Cranes step out today. Uganda however still has to restructure its batting line-up should opener Roger Mukasa fail to wither off the hamstring problem suffered against Kenya on Sunday.

If he fails to pass the late fitness test, Achelam could be thrown to the deep end again to face the new ball with left-hander Simon Sesaazi, Obuya at three, Ramjani at four and Riazat at five.

Uganda beat Kenya by 47 runs on June 13 and again claimed a five-wicket win four days later but the opposition can’t let their foes dance too much in their own backyard.

Kenya’s skipper Rakep Patel wasn’t impressed with the defeat when Uganda stopped them at 117-8 notwithstanding Nelson Odhiambo’s half-ton of 50 runs on Sunday.

From 12 runs off the first over, Kenya was 25-2 at the end of the power play and they never got going. Owing to the rivalry knitted in this fixture, Kenya’s openers Rushab Patel and Obuya will want to say otherwise so will be young spinner Vraj Patel and experienced Shem Ngoche with the ball.

AFRICA T20 CONTINENTAL CUP

TOURNAMENT FINAL - WEDNESDAY

1:30pm: Kenya vs. Uganda, Gymkhana Oval

TEAM UGANDA COLLATED RESULTS

Uganda 153/5 Rwanda 59/10

(Uganda won by 94 runs)

Kenya 117/8 Uganda 120/5

(Uganda won by 5 wickets)

Botswana 64/10 Uganda 65/3

(Uganda won by 7 wickets)

Rwanda 85/10 Uganda 87/3

(Uganda won by 7 wickets)

Uganda 153/7 Botswana 89/9

(Uganda won by 64 runs)

Uganda 175/7 Kenya 128/7

(Uganda won by 47 runs)

Kenya 185/3 Uganda 97/10

(Kenya won by 88 runs)

Botswana 114/10 Uganda 115/4

(Uganda won by 6 wickets)

Rwanda 81/10 Uganda 82/2

(Uganda won by 8 wickets)

CUP FINAL - PROBABLE STARTING XIS

UGANDA: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa / Fred Achelam, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (C), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

KENYA: Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Alex Obanda, Nelson Odhiambo, Rakep Patel (C), Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Lucas Ndandason, Gerard Muthui, Vraj Patel

ROUND ROBIN TABLE STANDINGS

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR

1 Uganda 9 8 1 0 16 +2.483

2 Kenya 9 6 3 0 12 +0.970

3 Botswana 9 2 7 0 4 -1.570

4 Rwanda 9 2 7 0 4 -1.815

CRICKET CRANES IN 2023

Tour of Qatar: Uganda tied Series 2-2

CRICKET CRANES IN 2022

East Africa T20 Tri-Nation: Uganda champions (Won 9-2)

Africa T20 Cup: Uganda champions (Won 5-0)

ICC CW Challenge League B Rd III: Uganda won 3-2

ICC T20 Global WC Qualifier B: Uganda finished 5th (2-3)

ICC CW Challenge League B Rd II: Uganda won 3-2