Cricket Cranes lose World Cup opener, relish moment

Afghanistan opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a convincing 125-run win over Uganda in Guyana.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 76 from 45 balls and Ibrahim Zadran 70 off 46 in an opening stand of 154 to help Afghanistan post 183-5.

In reply, tournament debutants Uganda were skittled out for just 58 in 16 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 5-9 - the fourth-best bowling figures at a men's T20 World Cup - with captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq taking two wickets each.

Just two Uganda batters reached double figures, with Robinson Obuya top-scorer with 14.

The seven wides and two leg-byes meant extras finished as third top-scorer with nine.

This was a tough introduction to the T20 World Cup for Uganda, with the 125-run deficit the third-largest margin of defeat in the competition's history.

The tone was set by Gurbaz and Zadran, with their mammoth opening stand the second-highest at a men's T20 World Cup after Jos Buttler and Alex Hales' 170 for England against India in the 2022 semi-final in Adelaide.

Uganda did finish the innings strongly, taking five wickets for 31 runs in the final six overs, with captain Brian Masaba and fast bowler Cosmas Kyewuta taking two wickets each.

But when Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa fell to Farooqi in the opening over of their reply, the innings never really recovered.

Obuya and Ali Shah, who hit 11 from 34 balls, showed some resistance but it was nowhere near enough.

Uganda captain Brian Masaba: "Pretty special moment for us, hearing our national anthem and seeing our flag at the World Cup. Something I will cherish for the rest of my life.