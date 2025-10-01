Cricket Cranes, Malawi Flames in grudge playoff

HARARE. Uganda will take on Malawi in a high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier fifth-place playoff semifinal on Thursday at Takashinga Cricket Club, in what has been billed as a grudge match.

The Cricket Cranes, ranked 21st in the world at the start of the tournament but now down to 22nd, have endured a roller-coaster campaign – falling to lower-ranked Tanzania (34) and missing out on the coveted semifinals.

Their quest now is not for a World Cup ticket but for pride, ranking points, and a respectable finish.

Team on the rise

Malawi, ranked 54th, have been the tournament’s surprise package. They stunned Kenya – ranked 33rd – by three runs in the group stages and only missed out on a semifinal berth through Net Run Rate (NRR).

Their gritty performances have cemented their status as a rising force and a serious work in progress in African cricket – thanks to the works done by their cricket boss Vivek Ganesan and departed development guru – Arjun Menon (AJ).

Historical edge

Uganda, however, carry the historical edge. In two previous T20I encounters, the Cranes have won comfortably – by 10 wickets in Kigali (2021) and by 7 wickets in Benoni (2023). They also thrashed Malawi by 7 wickets in last week’s warm-up fixture.

But past dominance will count for little today against a side buzzing with confidence.

Assistant coach Jackson Ogwang admitted Uganda had put themselves in an unwanted position.

“We needed that win yesterday against Botswana after the setback against Tanzania. The only way to fight back is to win the remaining two games. Our problem has been inconsistency – we can’t fire in one match and collapse in the next. If we play with consistency, we’ll win cricket games,” said Ogwang.

Aim to finish strong

Captain Riazat Ali Shah has urged the team to keep the focus sharp.

“It was good to see boys show character and get two points yesterday. We’ve given opportunities to everyone and hopefully we will unleash youngster Innocent Mwebaze, who is our future paceman. It hurts that we are out of the tournament, but we must move on and finish strongly,” said the affable Shah.

With pride and rankings on the line, Uganda must blend discipline with aggression to tame Malawi’s fearless approach. A slip-up could prove costly in the long-term world standings.





ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Wednesday – 5th place playoff semifinals

Nigeria vs. Botswana, 10.30pm - Takashinga

Uganda vs. Malawi – 2.50pm – Takashinga

Main Semifinals

Namibia vs. Tanzania – 10.30am – Harare SC

Zimbabwe vs. Kenya – 2.50pm – Harare SC

Head-to-Head (T20Is):

2021, Kigali: Uganda beat Malawi by 10 wickets

2023, Benoni: Uganda beat Malawi by 7 wickets