Cricket Cranes mix future with greatness

With the Cricket Cranes getting their historic debut out of the system, the feeling in the camp was that they would get a breather, especially from the hawking eyes of the international media that have followed every step taken by the Ugandans.



This week had that sort of day, with the normal routine, that has been the order of the day since coach Abhay Sharma and his brigade touched down in the Caribbean, playing all over again.

The 17-man squad started the day with a mid-morning nets session outside the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Coach Sharma was wise to keep it shorter than usual to help the team recover from the rigours of their first-ever competitive ICC match played under floodlights.

Media obligations followed, with the coaches doing their bit with local, international, and ICC TV. Uganda then swung into an ICC Cricket 4 Four Good Legacy Programme clinic, mixing and mingling with over 50 children from Timehri Primary School and Seafield Primary School, located next to the airport and stadium respectively.

Catching them young

“It is always a good feeling to spend time with the little ones,” said Bilal Hassun, who led most of the workouts during the clinic, which was full of fun. “This is how we all started - a little play at school and field trips, and now we are at the World Cup. Such programmes are good for player development.”

A gym and pool session followed for the players in the evening, and the night was a little more chilled but engaging as Guyana Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Manzoor Nadir hosted the team at Everest Cricket Club, where he’s the club president.

At the dinner, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)’s board members and trustee Steven Lumonya paid homage to Everest and its members for accepting Uganda as their adopted son and for extending as many olive branches to the team and travelling contingent, in terms of logistics and training facilities.

Night of greatness

“You are always welcome here. We love Uganda, and hopefully our team will come to tour Uganda very soon. Please feel at home and don’t be shy to ask for anything,” said Hon Nadir, who was flanked by the country’s Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Hon Charles Ramson Jr.

West Indian players Keemo Paul, Nial Smith, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, and Tangerine Chanderpaul shared their experiences with the Ugandans, who in turn offered them souvenirs: official attire neckties, playing jerseys, and World Cup souvenir magazines.

Among the standout dignitaries included Hon Deputy Speaker of Parliament Asha Kissoon, MP Dharamkumar Seeraj, Deputy Ambassador of France to Guyana Jean Jacques, and cricketing legends Roger and Mark Harper.