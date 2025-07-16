Cricket Cranes newbies Musinguzi, Watuwa earn reward of never quitting

The second edition of the Pearl of Africa T20 Series will forever remain etched in the memories of Matthew Musinguzi and Calvin Watuwa. For both, this is a culmination of childhood dreams, unbroken focus, and unwavering belief that their day would eventually come.

Musinguzi, a quiet yet towering figure from Fort Portal, spent countless evenings under the guidance of his mentor Ivan Thawithemwira at Nyakasura School.

A slow left-arm orthodox spinner, he carries the heavy expectations of succeeding Henry Ssenyondo, Uganda’s celebrated left-arm spin mainstay.

“This is going to be a real experience,” Musinguzi says, eyes lit with anticipation. “Growing from the U-19s to the national team, I take pride in my debut. I want to do my best for the team to win the series. I know my fans, teammates, and friends expect a lot from me.”

Southpaw magic

At just 22, Musinguzi is already a beacon of inspiration in Fort Portal. His journey began in S.3, a late start by cricket standards, but he quickly bridged the gap with discipline and grit.

“I cannot compare myself to Ssenyondo. He is an epitome of professionalism. I have learnt a lot from him and included some of his routines in my training.”

His X-factor lies in being a left-hander, giving Uganda a much-needed variety in their spin attack. Off the field, Matthew is pursuing a degree in procurement and logistics at Kyambogo University.

“I would love to do both alongside each other. This is my day-one dream – to play for Uganda,” adds the affable fellow who played for Uganda at the 2022 ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup in the West Indies.

The stylish player sees his debut as a chance to not only cement his place in the side but also inspire his generation back home. “Now that I have made it like my homies Innocent Mwebaze, Pascal Murungi, and Joseph Baguma, being part of the Cricket Cranes setup makes everything less awkward. I call on all the fans to come and watch your own on the big stage.”

Quitters never win

Watuwa, referred to as ‘Uncle Cricket’, in his earlier years, has waited longer. At 26, his patience has finally paid off. Born across the River Nile in Jinja, he fell in love with the game in S.1 when Aloysious Odoi introduced him to it as a form of tennis cricket. “When I played my first game, I never stopped,” he chuckles.

The well-built batsman, with good height in stature and equally boosting of a large strokeplay, has knocked on the national team doors for years, playing for several league clubs and spending semi-professional stints at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) in Zimbabwe.

“The many talented guys in our generation kept me grounded,” Watuwa reflects. “Maybe I wasn’t ready then. Good things take time and now I feel I am ready. The league cricket I have played for so many clubs has also brought me here.”

His debut at home, before family and friends, is a moment he has visualised countless times. “I want a dream debut and to make a statement by scoring big runs – a 50, 70 or even a 100 if the Lord is on my side. I want to show everyone that I am not here by mistake.”

Sacred tutor touches

Despite the pressure, Watuwa remains unfazed. “Anyone in my place will tell you there’s always nervousness. But it’s the same game, just at a different level. Inside, my head is focused.”

His cricketing journey has been shaped by a host of mentors, from Jinja-based maestro Habib Mugalula who taught him how to hold a bat in Jinja as a toddler, to Steve Tikolo who first brought him closer to the national setup, and current assistant coach Jackson Ogwang who has nurtured him through league and ‘A’ team cricket. There’s special applause for BAC coach Mandisi Moyo who Watuwa still consults todate when he has something in his game to fix.

Calvin Watuwa bats for Sapphire during the Batball Maxx Tourney in Lugogo earlier this year.

Coach Abhay Sharma is convinced Uganda’s future is brighter with such players. “We are focusing on giving more opportunities to young players,” Sharma says.

“The idea is to build up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Zimbabwe. If these young players are good, we will give them an opportunity to play in the big tournaments.”

Captain Juma Miyaji, himself a youth entrusted with leadership at 22, has the utmost respect for the two. “They get a chance similar to what I got, to impress at a young age in the national set-up. I trust them to deliver.

"They have worked hard for this moment,” says the poster boy who predicted that the two would make the national team grade last week.

Focus stays on qualifiers

Assistant coach Jackson Ogwang concurs. “The youngsters have impressed and now deserve this chance. Calvin and Matthew need to show what they have. Zimbabwe is calling and we want to be here.”

For Watuwa, this debut is proof that perseverance wins. “My friends keep saying to each other, ‘Calvin never quit.’ All their messages are about never giving up. It was difficult, but they see me as someone who never quits.”

And for Musinguzi, it is only the beginning. “I have the right synergy within me. I want to be here for a long time in national colours.”

As Uganda faces Nigeria’s Yellow Greens, Namibia’s Richelieu Eagles, Kenya’s Simbas and United Arab Emirates, all eyes will be on these two debutants to light up Entebbe Oval with their unique flair and unwavering passion for the game they love.

WATUWA AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Calvin Watuwa

Nickname(s): Uncle Cricket/CK

Date of Birth: May 25, 1998

Playing Role: Batsman

Batting Style: Right Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right-Arm Off Break

Jersey No: 58

Cricketing Idol: Glen Maxwell of Australia

Dream Destination: London, England

Song For A “Walk Out”: Wonderful World By Black

MUSINGUZI AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Matthew Musinguzi

Nickname(s): Matayo/Matty

Date of Birth: November 11, 2003

Playing Role: Bowler

Batting Style: Right-Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Slow Left-Arm Orthodox

Jersey No: 97

Cricketing Idol: Mitchell Santner of New Zealand

Dream Destination: Edinburg, Scotland

Song For A “Walk Out”: Out of this World by Sean Paul & Kes

