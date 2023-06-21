Cricket Cranes pull off heist to win inaugural T20 Cup

The senior national men’s cricket team is basking in glory after emerging from the ruins of a horrible batting start to defeat hosts Kenya by a solitary run in the final of the Africa Men’s Twenty20 Continental Cup in Nairobi on Wednesday.

A handful of locals and passionate young fans departed the Gymkhana Club in disbelief after Ugandan captain Brian Masaba and co pulled off a heist, from 5-4 after 3.2 overs to set 125 all out in the allotted overs before miraculously stopping Kenya's pursuit on the final ball.

What a miracle!

Totally unimaginable is the only way to describe it, especially with the fact that Kenya was really comfortable in the chase when the scoreboard read 101-3 and they needed 25 runs from the final five overs to win.

“It’s a big victory and it means a lot for the game and the team, which missed out on a couple of players for different reasons,” Masaba said after Ugandan camp celebrated in company of vocal fans who had travelled from Kampala.

The partying was thoroughly visible in a quiet Gymkhana after Riazat Ali Shah (2/21) had ably stopped Kenya from achieving nine runs in the final over.

The pressure kept in Uganda’s camp right from the onset when Masaba opted to bat first after beating his opposite Rakep Patel to the toss.

Uganda had poked Kenya twice in a row out of three meetings in the round-robin phase prior to this final. That however didn’t appear so when the innings started.

Horrendous batting start

Simon Sesaazi (duck), Robinson Obuya (3 off 7), Kenneth Waiswa (1 off 4) and Riazat (duck) all departed for five runs as the decibels in the stands went high from the home crowd.

The older class of the Cricket Cranes would have struggled to resurrect but then came a minimal recovery from Masaba (16 off 18) before he got trapped by Collins Obuya off Rakep (2/16), board reading 32-5 after 8.1 overs.

Wicket-keeper Cyrus Kakuru (17 off 16) looked to get going with two smart boundaries but hit his wicket. However, Dinesh Nakrani held firm, stroking five big sixes in an innings of 42 runs off 31 balls and shared 38 runs with Pascal Murungi (31 off 28) for the seventh wicket.

“At 5-4, we were on our knees but I kept fighting and I was unlucky not to get the 50 but it's a big win for Ugandan cricket as a whole and I give the credit to the administrators who make sure we continue to play in such tournaments,” admitted player of the match Nakrani.

Thank you Murungi

Former U-19 skipper Murungi struck three boundaries and a six from Frank Nsubuga (8 off 5) pushed Uganda to a respectable total despite the stoppages from young Kenyan bowlers Gerard Mwendwa (3/19) and Vraj Patel (2/25).

Needing about six runs per over to win, Riazat trapped Rushab Patel for a golden duck but Alex Obanda smashed four boundaries for a quick-fire 18-ball 22 before being bowled by chinnaman Henry Ssenyondo (1/21).

Veteran Obuya still kept towing Uganda’s bowling but spinner Frank Nsubuga (1/20) trapped Nelson Odhiambo (17 off 14) for lbw (leg before wicket) to leave matters at 60-3 midway the ninth over.

Now the combo of Rakep (22 off 22) and Obuya shared 41 runs for the fourth wicket before the former got trapped lbw by a fighting Waiswa (2/17) midway the 16th over.

Clinical Nsubuga web

And eight balls later, youngster Siraj Nsubuga (0/17) caught Sachin Bhudia (2 off 6) and on the final ball of the penultimate over, the lad grabbed the priceless catch of Obuya who departed for 44 runs off 51 balls.

“I give a special applause to young Siraj Nsubuga who has come into the team and has showed that he has quality to play here,” Masaba remarked.

“I felt we won the game when we got the big wickets of Obuya and Rakep. In T20 cricket, every ball is an event and Uganda have a fighting spirit,” remarked Riazat who finished as the tournament MVP with 176 runs and nine wickets.

In the first ball of the final over, Shem Ngoche (4 of 5) went straight into Masaba’s throat at long-on and Riazat held it with Sukhdeep Singh (2* off 2) and Lucas Olouch (5* off 3) getting single, two, single, single and two before the Ugandan dugout led by coach Laurence Mahatlane wheeled off in delight.

The Cricket Cranes can’t celebrate too much as an impending Tour of Namibia next week awaits.

ROUND ROBIN TABLE STANDINGS

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR

1 Uganda 9 8 1 0 16 +2.483

2 Kenya 9 6 3 0 12 +0.970

3 Botswana 9 2 7 0 4 -1.570

4 Rwanda 9 2 7 0 4 -1.815

CRICKET CRANES IN 2023

Africa T20 Continental Cup: Uganda champions (Won 9-1)

Tour of Qatar: Uganda tied Series 2-2

CRICKET CRANES IN 2022

East Africa T20 Tri-Nation: Uganda champions (Won 9-2)

Africa T20 Cup: Uganda champions (Won 5-0)

ICC CW Challenge League B Rd III: Uganda won 3-2

ICC T20 Global WC Qualifier B: Uganda finished 5th (2-3)

ICC CW Challenge League B Rd II: Uganda won 3-2

Tour of Namibia: Uganda lost Series 3-2

AFRICA T20 CONTINENTAL CUP

TOURNAMENT FINAL - RESULT

Uganda 125/10 Kenya 124/7

(Uganda won by 1 run)

TEAM UGANDA COLLATED RESULTS

Uganda 153/5 Rwanda 59/10

(Uganda won by 94 runs)

Kenya 117/8 Uganda 120/5

(Uganda won by 5 wickets)

Botswana 64/10 Uganda 65/3

(Uganda won by 7 wickets)

Rwanda 85/10 Uganda 87/3

(Uganda won by 7 wickets)

Uganda 153/7 Botswana 89/9

(Uganda won by 64 runs)

Uganda 175/7 Kenya 128/7

(Uganda won by 47 runs)

Kenya 185/3 Uganda 97/10

(Kenya won by 88 runs)

Botswana 114/10 Uganda 115/4

(Uganda won by 6 wickets)

Rwanda 81/10 Uganda 82/2