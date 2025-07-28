Cricket Cranes retain Pearl of Africa Series title

The Cricket Cranes produced a performance for the ages to retain their Pearl of Africa (POA) T20 Series crown after edging the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 8 runs in a tense winner-takes-all finale on Sunday evening at the Entebbe Cricket Oval.

The victory, achieved in-front of a vibrant home crowd, ensured the Cricket Cranes ended the double round-robin tournament with a perfect 12 points from six matches, cementing their position as one of Associate cricket’s most exciting white-ball sides.

Gaffer’s joy

Coach Abhay Sharma, who has been quietly building a cohesive and fearless squad, was all praise for his team’s execution and temperament.

“It was the best game of the tournament,” Sharma said. “I was expecting the boys to play the best match at the end, and they delivered. We planned well, and the players implemented the strategy perfectly. Alpesh Ramjani and Raghav Dhawan’s partnership gave us the edge, and our fielding was top-notch.”

Indeed, Uganda’s innings, after a shaky start, was revived by a 99-run fourth-wicket partnership between the tournament’s Most Valuble Player (MVP) Ramjani (61 off 34) and Dhawan (56 off 41). Their knock lifted Uganda to 170 for 7, with UAE’s Ali Haider and Akif Raja picking two wickets apiece.

Ramjani, who also picked 1/33 with the ball, capped off a phenomenal tournament with 334 points and the MVP award. Dhawan, who finished as the tournament’s top run-scorer with 228 runs, was named Best Batsman.

Bowling combos

UAE, needing 171 to win, had five players scoring 22 or more runs, but none could anchor the chase as Uganda’s bowlers struck at crucial moments. Dinesh Nakrani (2/24), Frank Nsubuga (2/31), and young left-arm spinner Mathew Musinguzi (1/15) held their nerve in the death overs, limiting UAE to 162 for 9.

Uganda captain Juma Miyaji, only 22 years old, lauded his teammates' character in pressure moments.

“This is six out of six in my first tournament as captain,” he said. “The boys really put their hands up. We’re building momentum for the qualifiers, and the future looks bright.”

The tournament's three best individual award winners.

Pressure management

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem was graceful in defeat, acknowledging Uganda’s sharp execution.

“They played very good cricket. We started well with the ball, but their middle order took it away from us in the last 10 overs,” said Waseem. “Uganda fielded and bowled better, especially under pressure.”

The title defence was even more impressive considering Uganda was without key players like Riazat Ali Shah and Henry Ssenyondo.

But the depth, discipline, and clarity in strategy showed a side maturing into a unit that look set to give sport-loving Ugandans something to cheer about in the near future.

The Cricket Cranes’ clean sweep meant the home side topped the table with 12 points and a strong NRR of 1.548, ahead of UAE (8 points). Kenya, Namibia A, and Nigeria each won a couple of matches, while Uganda A played just two exhibition games, winning one.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES



Results – Final Matchday

Uganda 170/7 UAE 162/9

Uganda won by 8 runs

Nigeria 113/9 Kenya 116/4

Kenya won by 6 wickets

INDIVIDUAL HONOURS

Player of the Match: Alpesh Ramjani – 61 & 1/33

Best Bowler: Ali Haider (UAE) 13 wickets

Best Batsman: Raghav Dhawan (Uganda) 228 runs

Player of the Tournament: Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda) – 334 points

Final Standings – Pearl of Africa T20 Series

Team P W L Pts NRR

Uganda 6 6 0 12 1.548

UAE 6 4 2 8 2.032

Kenya 6 2 4 4 -0.872

Nigeria 6 0 6 0 -2.714

Namibia A 6 2 4 4 0.191

Uganda A 2 1 1 2 0.025

NB: The A sides played exhibition games and were non-scoring teams.