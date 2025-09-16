Cricket Cranes soar in thriller against Lions

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA. Uganda staged a remarkable comeback to claim a 2-wicket victory over DP World Lions, chasing down 160 with four balls to spare in the second game of the Tour of South Africa Series on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead with one match to go.

The Lions posted a competitive 159 for 7 in 20 overs with Tiaan Brits and Connor Esterhuizen top scoring with 33 runs apiece. What the Cricket Cranes bowlers did was to deny any of the batters to settle and motor on.

Young finger spinner Joseph Baguma applied the brakes with 3 for 16 and although Juma Miyaji went for many he regularly halted proceedings with figures of 2 for 5. Veteran Frank Nsubuga also kept the score in check with 1 for 16.

Uganda’s chase, however, began in turmoil. The top order lacked rhythm, swinging wildly at deliveries and gifting early wickets, leaving the Cranes reeling at 20 for 5 with Proteas leg-spinner Peter Nqabayomzi dismissing the dangerous Robinson Obuya for 2.

Resolve tested

Captain Shah acknowledged the pressure, noting that “these are the type of games we want to play. They test our resolve and make us better,” as he led the fightback.

Shah found support from left-hander Dinesh Nakrani, and together they forged a 76-run partnership for the sixth wicket in 8.3 overs, bringing the Cranes back into contention.

Shah contributed a composed 41 off 31 balls, while Nakrani unleashed a match-winning 54 off 30 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

“Hats off to Nakrani and Juma Miyaji the way they batted,” Shah said. “These two guys are true all-rounders and are very important for us going forward.”

After Shah’s departure at 155/8, vice-captain Miyaji injected energy with 29 off 16 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes).

Tough mentality

When Nakrani fell, the lower order of Cosmas Kyewuta (2)* and Frank Nsubuga (5)* guided Uganda to 163/8 in 19.2 overs, sealing a thrilling win.

Reflecting on the performance, Coach Jackson Ogwang said the result demonstrated the team’s resilience.

“Cricket can be a funny game but we showed that we are a tough team that want to stay in the face of the opponent for a long time and for the boys to do what they did shows they're willing to fight. We will take the result and continue to ask more from the batters.”

After the match, the squad also received a motivational talk and photo moment with South African legend Allan Donald alias White Lightning and former Proteas coach Russell Domingo, who are part of the Lions’ technical bench.

Uganda will now face the Momentum Multiply Titans, champions of the recently concluded Metro T10 in Durban, in the final game of the series today at the same oval - TuksCricket Oval, HPC in Pretoria.

UGANDA’S TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA

Result – Game 2

DP World Lions XI 159/7 Uganda XI 163/8

Uganda won by 2 wickets (with 4 balls to spare)

Fixture – Thursday

Uganda XI vs Momentum Multiply Titans XI

11am, TuksCricket Oval, HPC-Pretoria





Top Performers:

Batting: Dinesh Nakrani 54 (30), Riazat Ali Shah 41 (31), Juma Miyaji 29 (16)