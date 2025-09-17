Cricket Cranes stumble to 89 all out in loss

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA. The Cricket Cranes, after sealing a 2-0 series win on Tuesday, faced a sobering reality check against the SuperSport Titans XI, who defeated them by 4 wickets, at the Tuks Cricket Oval, High Performance Centre (HPC) in Pretoria yesterday.

Electing to bat first, Uganda collapsed to 89 all out in 17.1 overs, with only Robinson Obuya offering resistance, top-scoring with 38 runs.

Poor start, again

The top order failed to provide a platform, while the middle order faltered under pressure, continuing the batting woes that have been a proverbial sore thumb throughout this Tour of South Africa.

The Northerns-based outfit, coached by the celebrated Richard Das Neves and Roelef van der Merwe capitalised with a composed chase, led by Nathan Trevethan’s 44 off 36 balls and Divan De Villiers’ brisk 22 off 15, ultimately reaching 90/6 in 17 overs, leaving Uganda with plenty to ponder before their upcoming World Cup Qualifier in Harare.

Candid reflection

Reflecting on the defeat, Coach Abhay Sharma was candid yet forward-looking. “The scoreline suggests everything. I think we just got all out for 90, which is a poor score. Definitely, the wicket was on the slower side, but no excuses,” said Uganda’s Indian gaffer.

“We tried to make a match of it. Bowled 17 overs and picked six wickets which is good. Our batsmen know as much, they must focus on building innings and implementing the plans we have set for the qualifier. I’m confident they will deliver.”

Consistency talk

Obuya echoed his coach’s sentiments, underlining the need for consistency in the batting line-up. “We have a lot to learn from this game as batsmen. We must find a method of always scoring runs to give our bowlers something to work with,” explained the top-order batsman.

“My belief is that we are a strong team. We can bat, but we are lacking in backing ourselves to deliver with our abilities. We cannot say its pressure. We have to just stay on the wicket.”

Uganda now make the short trip to Harare this afternoon, carrying the lessons from a challenging day where SuperSport Titans XI middle-order calm and sharp fielding dismantled a series-winning side.

It is a stark reminder that batting solidity will be key if the Cricket Cranes hope to succeed on the continental stage and make the grade for the 2026 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

UGANDA’S TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA



Result – Game Three

Uganda XI 89/10 SuperSport Titans XI 90/6

SuperSport Titans won by 4 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)

Uganda won the series 2-1

TOUR WOES

Batting Frailty. The Cricket Cranes’ inability to post a defendable total has been evident in South Africa. Yesterday their option to bat first backfired as the Titans XI exploited the fragile top and middle order. With the World Cup Qualifier looming, Uganda’s batsmen must address the inconsistency that continues to haunt their campaigns.