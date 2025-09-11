Cricket Cranes take final preps to South Africa

The Cricket Cranes are heading into the final phase of preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers with confidence, focus, and sharper skills.

A one-week build-up tour in Pretoria, South Africa, featuring intensive matches against elite franchises Titans and Lions, along with specialized training at the High Performance Centre, will give the team the perfect tune-up ahead of the cut-throat tournament in Harare, Zimbabwe, from September 19 to October 5.

The team was officially flagged off in Kampala on Thursday by top officials, including National Council of Sports (NCS) Assistant General Secretary Technical Milton Chebet, NCS Senior Sports Officer Anne Nankya, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) chairman Jackson Kavuma, and UCA CEO Evelyn Kabongerwa Shinyekwa.

Mission to qualify

Chebet expressed confidence in the squad. “The team has prepared well and we are confident they will qualify. We are closely monitoring cricket’s governance as they transition from Uganda Cricket Association to Cricket Uganda under the new Sports Act Law."

Chairman Kavuma spoke tongue in cheek: "We are awaiting only good news. A second World Cup appearance will make the whole nation proud.

You have been attending class (practicing) and revising (warm-up games) and now you’re going to sit the exams (tournament). Like any parent, we are only waiting for good results (World Cup qualification).

The squad arrives in South Africa on the back of a demanding 12-day residential bootcamp in Jinja that tested every aspect of their game.

Seventeen players camped at Jinja Backpackers, combining high-intensity match simulations at Jinja SSS Oval, strength and conditioning sessions at Hared Health Fitness Gym, and recovery work, including ice baths and swimming at Paradise Hotel. Team bonding exercises, including pool games, ensured strong camaraderie among the players and support staff.

Sharma’s faith

Coach Abhay Sharma hailed the players’ discipline and drive. “I can tell you that our team is 85 per cent ready. What remains is fine-tuning and getting the guys to believe they can deliver. I don’t take pressure – I give pressure instead. The games in South Africa will test our bowlers and push our batsmen to showcase their skills under fire. It is the only way to play this game."

Captain Riazat Ali Shah emphasized the clarity of roles within the squad. "The batsmen must score runs, the bowlers must bowl to their field sets and take wickets. Titans and Lions will give us a taste of what to expect in Zimbabwe.

"If everyone delivers individually, the team will function as a well-drilled unit. Ugandan fans in Harare will be our driving force – there are no easy games from the warm-ups onward."

With fitness, skill, and teamwork sharpened, the Cricket Cranes are primed to use the South Africa tour as a springboard for a career-defining campaign in Harare.

Uganda Squad – South Africa Tour:

Riazat Ali Shah (captain), Frank Nsubuga, Dinesh Nakrani Maganlal, Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani Ravilal, Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Juma Miyaji, Shrideep Mangela, Cosmas Kyewuta, Sumeet Verma, Gaurav Tomar, Cyrus Kakuru, Joseph Baguma & Innocent Mwebaze.