Cricket Cranes, Yellow Greens clash in fifth-place playoff

HARARE. Both Uganda and Nigeria came into this tournament with high hopes, but instead of contesting for a World Cup slot, they now find themselves fighting for pride in the fifth-place playoff final.



For the Cricket Cranes, once tipped among the favourites, the disappointment of missing out on back-to-back World Cup appearances has been softened by two clinical wins over Botswana and Malawi in the second fifth place semifinal.



For Nigeria’s Yellow Greens, a cruel net run rate twist robbed them of a semifinal berth, and they now seek consolation by upsetting an Ugandan side they have never beaten in T20 internationals.



Tale of Missed Opportunities

Uganda’s campaign began with bold ambitions, having qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and aiming for a repeat.



But defeats to hosts Zimbabwe by five wickets and a spirited Tanzania by nine runs left their qualification hopes in tatters. A morale-lifting win against Botswana restored some pride before they showcased their depth and professionalism in a commanding victory over Malawi in the fifth-place semifinal on Thursday, October 4.



Captain Riazat Ali Shah insists Uganda want to end on a positive note: “It’s been a tough campaign, but we are determined to finish strong. Ending on a high is important for the team and for our supporters back home.”



Nigeria’s broken hearts

Nigeria, on the other hand, looked destined for the semifinals after posting a competitive 148 against Kenya. But their dreams were dashed when the East Africans chased it down in just 13.4 overs to leapfrog them on Net Run Rate (NRR).



They recovered well to brush aside Botswana in the fifth-place playoff semifinal, but the pain of falling short will still linger.



Head coach Abhay Sharma has urged his Ugandan charges to stay focused.



“The process is bigger than one result. Against Nigeria, we must stay disciplined, because they will be desperate for their first win over us. These are the games that test character, and we must show ours.”



What’s at stake



For both teams, a fifth-place finish may not have been the ultimate goal, but it represents a chance to rebuild confidence before heading home. Nigeria have never beaten Uganda in 11 previous T20 meetings, but coach Steve Tikolo’s Yellow Greens will be desperate to rewrite history in front of what promises to be a lively Takashinga crowd.



Uganda’s dominance in this fixture is clear, but Nigeria’s hunger for a breakthrough could make Satuday’s clash a thriller.

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Saturday - Playoff Fixtures

