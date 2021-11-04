Cricket fraternity celebrates  ‘true silent hero’ Sewagudde

It is so politely rude that Sam Sewagudde is as unassuming. For a man who put his body on the line either as a player or an administrator to ensure the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ thrives, Sewagudde deserves a few more plaudits than he has been accorded in his lifetime.

“I didn’t know I contributed to the development of the game,” said the 82-year-old former batsman-cum-specialist gully fielder during his remarks after the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) fraternity commemorated his special services to cricket with a game of cricket at Lugogo Oval on October 30.

Grateful as ever

“But I am grateful that the small contribution I made to the game is being recognised. My whole family has been here today and they have seen the love you have showed to me. Cricket has come a long way and I salute the younger generation that represent Uganda for the good job well done.

“At the time we played, the standards were not as high as they’re now. What the U-19 team has achieved by going to the World Cup next year and senior men for the recent win in Kigali just shows how the game has evolved. Let’s all continue giving back,” concluded the darling of the day Sewagudde.

Codenamed the ‘Silent Hero’, Sewagudde didn’t feature in the match of the day as his team lost to Sam Walusimbi’s XI by four runs while chasing a modest 111 runs for 6 wickets set in 15 overs.

Day’s performers

Norman Batanda (39 off 29), former chairman Bashir ‘Badu’ Ansasira (32 off 16) and Hamid Munigwa (3 for 7 in 2 overs) were the heroes for Walusimbi’s XI whereas UCA boss Michael Nuwagaba (42 off 24 & 2 for 11), NCS Board Member Paul Nsibuka (16 & 2 for 12), CEO Martin Ondeko (15) and former Cricket Cranes all-rounder Andrew Othieno (2 for 15) starred for Sewagudde’s XI despite going down. “Having grown up around the cricket club at Banajjozi Oval (Queen’s Clock Tower), I have known Mr. Sam Sewagudde from as far as I can remember in the early 70’s.

“He was always a permanent fixture at the cricket club and was even playing for the national team then,” disclosed former national captain Nsibuka. At least 300 members of the fraternity joined in on the day’s celebrations that were co-powered by Kisementi Jazz, Case Medical Services, Tusker Malt and Coca-cola.

NSIBUKA ON SEWAGUDDE

The story of Uganda cricket from when the Asians were thrown out of Uganda is one of great personal sacrifice and commitment with the working members using their resources to keep the game afloat, buying balls, maintain the ground, lunch for players etc was all done by club members like Sewagudde. Of special mention is the story of cricket returning to Lugogo from Banojjozi oval in the early 80’s.

The Lugogo Oval had been used as the show ground during Amin’s era and the ground was filled with concrete buildings (or what had been left of them) and it was unimaginable to most that it could be repaired. Not to Mr Sewagudde, who with several other cricketers got together and at personal expense dug out the buildings, hired motor rollers, planted grass, and after several years of painstaking work, the ground was ready and the umpires called… PLAY!

When I started playing for the national team in 1986, Mr Sewagudde was the Team manager, a post he remained with until he fulfilled his lifelong ambition of managing the team to the East and Central Africa Cricket Conference (ECACC) to lifting the Sir Robert Menzis trophy in 1991 in Malawi. This was the only international tournament we used to play then and Sewagudde mentored the team from being the whipping boys of each tournament we went to, to a winning team that moved on to bigger and better things later on.