Cricket’s ‘Calm Conqueror’ Joe Kaamu honoured

The heavens may have opened with reckless abandon, but they couldn’t wash away the love. On April 12 at Lugogo Oval, Uganda’s cricket community assembled - umbrellas in hand and hearts wide open—to honour Engineer Joseph “Joe” Kaamu, a revered player, mentor, and chess savant whose contributions to cricket and sport span over five decades.“It was technically unplayable,” admitted James Mugisha, “but we still managed several overs to show Joe he’s loved and to thank him for everything.” In a symbolic gesture, the “Abagurusi” match was shortened to five overs per side. Team Joe batted first, posting 43, which Team Kaamu chased down with ease for a nine-wicket triumph - though the day’s real triumph was in the gathering itself.Kaamu’s calmKaamu’s roots in cricket stretch back to Ntare School in the 1960s, where he blossomed under coach Valeriano Rwaheru. “He was the calm within the storm,” joked Chris Luswata, who once thought Kaamu was a Luganda derivative for calm. In 1968, Joe captained the school team and earned a place on the national side, even squaring up against a visiting London XI featuring future England captain Graham Gooch.Kaamu’s story is stitched into the fabric of Uganda’s cricket. From Makerere to Nairobi’s Wanderers Club, and later Nile CC, where he played until 1995, his influence was immense. His coaching at Ntare birthed players like Davis Karashani. “Joe is the lion that roared loudest,” said David Turahi, who gifted him framed photos of their Ntare and Uganda sides - half of whose teammates have since passed. “Honour your heroes while they still breathe,” he added, poignantly.Batting dreamsNow retired in Mbarara, Kaamu still follows the game with wide-eyed wonder. “If I had another life,” he quipped, “I’d perfect my onside shots watching Rahul Dravid, Desmond Haynes, and Jawahir Shah.” But he knows his journey was never walked alone. His wife Jolly, beaming through it all, said: “I’ve long accepted being the third wife—after cricket and chess!”The event was spearheaded by Paul Kaheru, who lauded the turn-up. “You can never underestimate the power of celebrating our own while they can still feel the love,” he said, adding that Nile CC will host another match in Kaamu’s honour soon.UCA chairman Jackson Kavuma hailed Kaamu as a “pillar of our game,” and Sam Walusimbi—his former teammate—added: “Joe was humble, committed, and a joy to play with.”As old mates sang Ntare School's anthem in parting, the drizzle eased and memories lingered. Uganda hadn’t just honoured a cricketer. It celebrated a life well played.Joe Kaamu’s Timeline1950: Born on July 6 in Mbarara to Alfred and Hilda Mutashwera, both community influencers in the Ankole Kingdom.1964: Introduced to cricket by his father; started playing with makeshift gear — tins and planks.1968: Captained Ntare School cricket team and debuted for the Uganda Schools XI against London XI (featuring Graham Gooch).1969 - 1977: Represented Uganda’s national team during a critical transitional era following the expulsion of Asians.1977 - 1988: Played elite club cricket with Nairobi Wanderers in Kenya while pursuing engineering.1989 - 1995: Returned to Uganda and played for Nile Cricket Club; officially retired from competitive cricket.1996 – 2006: Coached at Ntare School, mentoring future stars including Davis Karashani and Arthur Nuwagaba.2007 – Present: Resides in Mbarara with wife Jolly; still active in community mentorship and chess.2025: Honoured at Lugogo Oval by the Ugandan cricket fraternity for over five decades of service to sport on April 12.Voices from the Oval“I am his third wife—after cricket and chess. I made peace with that long ago!”— Jolly Kaamu, with trademark humour, on life with Joe“Joe’s surname should be ‘Calm’—his temperament is unmatched!”— Chris Luswata, cracking up the crowd during speeches“Joe’s love for the game has been total. He’s played, coached, started clubs, and mentored many. Thank you, Joe!”— James Mugisha, longtime friend and teammate“This event reminded us why it’s important to celebrate legends while they’re still here to feel the love.”— Paul Kaheru, event organiser and cricket stalwart“Joe was humble, hardworking, and such a joy to play with. I’m glad we honoured him while he’s still with us.”— Sam Walusimbi, former national teammate“Staying old is a privilege—and Joe has done it with grace. He’s stayed healthy, sharp, socially engaged, and above all, purposeful. That’s why at UCA, we honour him as a true legend.”— Jackson Kavuma, UCA Chairman