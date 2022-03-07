Cricket's Warne died of 'natural causes'- autopsy

An art school teacher makes a painting to pay homage to the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, in Mumbai on March 5, 2022, after Warne died on March 4 of a suspected heart attack. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Initial reports suggested the 52-year-old suffered a heart attack and autopsy results on Monday confirmed he died of natural causes.

Cricket superstar Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said Monday, as his family lamented a "tragedy we will never come to terms with".

