Damani toast to women T20 tourney glory

Aziz Damani are in celebratory mode after winning a third National Women’s League title in a row at the weekend.

Damani defeated former winners Pioneer by four and seven wickets over two T20 matches at the lakeside Oval in Entebbe on Saturday.

Coach Yusuf Nanga and his players were over the moon after they had won the championship with two matches to spare. This, despite being a star-studded side, came as a surprise.

“We did not see this coming,” Nanga said. “We were kind of disappointed at the start of the season when three of our players were banned over indiscipline,” he said in reference to Immaculate Nakisuyi, Proscovia Alako and Stephannie Nampiina.

The trio were suspended by the Uganda Cricket Association for eight months over “misbehaving in September while on national duty and the ban came in February.”

“We gave UCA our list early and they should have communicated to us earlier,” Nanga added.

Nanga, however, is still a jolly fellow. His players won all the eight matches to top the charts on 16 points and the double defeat over Pioneer pushed the latter to fifth place on eight points from 10 matches.

“Team work and motivation helped us. Here in Entebbe, the morning game was tricky but we did it with the ball,” ,” Nanga explained.

In the morning match reduced to 16 overs, Pioneer was stopped at 42-5 thanks to Eunice Kobusingye who picked a maiden and figures of 2/3.

She was backed up by Ann Nyapendi (1/6), captain Consy Aweko (1/9) and Patricia Malemikia (1/10). Opening batter Gloria Obukor made an unbeaten knock of 22 runs off 36 balls.

When Pioneer improved their craft to set 81-5 through Leona Babirye (17 off 36), Daisy Wairimu (17 off 27), Stella Atim (11 off 32) and Quentoor Abel (15 off 13) in the afternoon, Damani still responded through Obukor.

She smashed eight boundaries in another winning knock of 49 runs off 31 balls – to top the batting charts with 191 runs from eight innings.