Dar summit opens doors for UCA reforms and support

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) officials; chairman Jackson Kavuma and Operations Manager Joshua Mwanja, earlier this week returned from the ICC Africa Region Members Conference 2025 in Dar es Salaam with renewed energy, key takeaways, and potential partnerships aimed at accelerating the game’s development at all levels.

Held from April 25 to 26 and hosted by Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), the conference was the most attended to date, drawing delegates from all 19 ICC Associate Members in Africa and two Full Members—South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The workshop was facilitated by ICC Africa Development Officer Justine Ligyalingi, with robust input from ICC’s five-member delegation and top officials from Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

Kavuma and Mwanja represented Uganda at the event, which focused on the future of African cricket under the theme: ‘’Mutual Cooperation For Global Domination".

Topics included strategic growth, governance, commercialisation, talent management, and the rollout of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Legacy Program.

Uplifting game’s legacy

“The discussions around the Legacy Program were timely,” said Kavuma. “Every member nation will pick one program to focus on, which will be co-funded up to 50% by ICC. Uganda will agree on ours at board level in the coming weeks. And then we will execute.”

The 2027 Legacy Program proposes teacher training, girls’ and boys’ cricket competitions, women’s health programs, and infrastructure development including nets in all member countries.

Mwanja described the experience as “a great eye-opener”, noting lessons from other nations in areas such as performance tracking, commercial models, and player management.

“We learnt how to improve our structures and adopt best practices that have worked elsewhere,” he said. “It’s now about adapting them to our local context.”

The session also tackled governance reform across Africa. A new Africa Cricket Association (ACA) board will be elected by July, following the interim committee’s end of term. Uganda is currently represented on the ACA board by former UCA chairman Michael Nuwagaba, whose future role could be extended if endorsed by member countries.

“ACA advised all members to get their governance structures in order,” added Kavuma. “Uganda must align accordingly if we are to benefit fully from future collaborations.”

The conference also opened avenues for bilateral partnerships with Full Members, with South Africa and Zimbabwe pledging technical and game-time support for developing nations.

“Collaboration with elite nations is our next growth curve,” noted Kavuma. “We shall be engaging with them through academies and bilateral ties.”

The Cricket Cranes, Uganda’s senior men’s side, are already targeting a second straight World Cup appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final in Zimbabwe from October 19 to November 4, 2025. The women’s national team, the Victoria Pearls, are also preparing for their qualifiers later this year in Namibia, with their sights on improving their global ranking from 18th.

TALKING POINT

Legacy Focus:

Uganda Cricket Association is set to select one key development program under the ICC 2027 World Cup Legacy Plan, with 50% funding support from the global body. This initiative aims to ensure sustainable impact beyond tournament participation, and Uganda's leadership has pledged to involve all stakeholders—including technical experts, board members, and grassroots representatives—to choose a transformative project that aligns with national priorities and long-term strategic goals.