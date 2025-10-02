Debutant Verma, milestone man Ramjani fire Uganda into playoff final

HARARE. Uganda grit their way through early wobbles before turning on the style to dismantle Malawi by 117 runs in Harare yesterday, booking a Saturday date with Nigeria’s Yellow Greens in the fifth-place playoff final.

After captain Riazat Ali Shah won the toss and chose to bat, Uganda lost Ronald Lutaaya (7) and Robinson Obuya (13) cheaply to slip to 32 for 2. With critics sharpening their knives and Malawi’s dugout growing louder, it needed steel and class.

Enter international debutant Sumeet Verma. The top-order batter announced himself with a breathtaking 88 off 41 balls, peppered with 3 fours and 8 booming sixes. In tandem with opener Raghav Dhawan, who anchored for a gritty 50 off 48 balls, Verma produced a 140-run partnership that flipped the contest. Shah then applied the polish with a late 19 off 8 balls, propelling Uganda to 192 for 3.

Milestone day

If the batting was inspiring, the bowling was ruthless. Left-arm spinner Alpesh Ramjani led the charge with 4 for 13, reaching a historic milestone of 100 T20I wickets in just 62 matches – a record that underlines his world-class efficiency with an economy of 4.83. Only one other Ugandan – Henry Ssenyondo has registered that feat with 121 wickets now from 90 innings. Innocent Mwebaze, making his first appearance at this tournament, snared a wicket alongside all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani as Malawi staggered to 75 for 6 in 20 overs.

Coach Jackson Ogwang credited partnerships for the turnaround: “We got something we had missed throughout – a big partnership. Sumeet and Raghav rebuilt when we were under pressure, and later our bowlers stuck to their plans. That’s why the margin was so huge.”

Taking responsibility

Man of the Match Verma said he enjoyed the responsibility: “The wicket was slow early, but once I got in I backed my intent. Batting with Raghav gave me confidence and I’m glad my debut made a difference.”

Debutant Mwebaze added; “I have been prepared and waiting since day one. It felt good to contribute in my first outing, and I’m excited for the final against Nigeria.”

Uganda’s emphatic win not only silenced doubters but also highlighted their depth, grit and ability to respond under fire. With Verma’s fearless batting, Dhawan’s composure, and Ramjani’s milestone, the Cricket Cranes now eye a strong finish in Harare.

World Cup-bound

Elsewhere in Harare, Zimbabwe and Namibia clinched Africa’s two qualification slots to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due in Sri Lanka and India next year, and the pair will now face off for the tournament’s ‘Holy Grail’ in Saturday’s grand finale.

Kenya and Tanzania will tussle for bronze in the third-place playoff, while Botswana and Malawi meet in the seventh-place playoff final to avoid the wooden spoon. Uganda, meanwhile, will be eyeing proper consolation by sealing fifth spot when they clash with Nigeria in the fifth-place playoff final on Saturday afternoon at Takashinga.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Result – Main Semifinal 1

Namibia 174/6 | Tanzania 111/8

Namibia won by 63 runs

Result – Main Semifinal 2

Kenya 122/6 | Zimbabwe 123/3

Zimbabwe won by 7 wickets

Result – 5th Place Playoff Semifinal 1

Nigeria 166/8 | Botswana 122/7

Nigeria won by 44 runs

Result – 5th Place Playoff Semifinal 2

Uganda 192/3 | Malawi 75/6