Defending champs Light SS roar as Sacred Heart goes two-for-two

Defending champions Light Secondary School and red-hot Sacred Heart Secondary School served early warnings to rivals with emphatic performances as the Sky View Girls’ Schools Cricket Week bowled off in Gulu earlier this week.

Light SS, who lifted the 2024 crown with flair, wasted no time reminding the field of their pedigree, as they bundled out St James SS for a paltry 17 runs at Gulu High School Ground — with 14 of those runs being extras. It was a bowling masterclass led by Sarah Tino (3 wickets for 1 run in 6 overs) as Light SS stormed to a 10-wicket win in just 2.1 overs. Michelle Ariago and Sophia Bogere also chipped in with two wickets each in an unrelenting attack that delivered 10 maidens.

Pound for pound

Not to be outdone, Sacred Heart SS showed serious title ambitions with two clinical victories. They first hammered host side Gulu High by 104 runs, thanks to contributions from Noreen Hanif (31), Wonders Agenrwat (29) and Rita Amono (20 & 3 wickets). They then followed it up with a solid 33-run win over Masindi SS in a shortened 15-over affair, with Beatrice Aiko and Hellen Labong anchoring the innings.

Olila High School also started brightly, cruising to a 90-run victory against Masindi SS, with Malisa Ariokot (45) and Asumin Akurut (33) starring with the bat, while Immaculate Nandera tore through the opposition with a five-wicket haul.

Debutants on fire

In another statement performance, Mt. St Henry’s Mukono marked their tournament debut with a composed 17-run win over Gayaza High School. Their opener, Shatra Agenrwot (42 off 53), stood tall with the bat, while confusion in Gayaza's running between the wickets cost them dearly with four run-outs.

Elsewhere, Masaka SS and Jinja SS posted confident wins, and Iganga SS bounced back from an earlier loss with a 63-run win over ‘returning’ Nyakasura School after a heavy morning defeat.

Standout Performers So Far

Sarah Tino (Light SS) – 3 wickets for 1 run, 6 maidens

Immaculate Nandera (Olila High) – 5-wicket haul

Shatra Agenrwot (Mt. St Henry’s) – 42 off 53 balls

Rita Amono (Sacred Heart) – All-round display: 20 runs & 3 wickets

Malisa Ariokot (Olila High) – 45 runs in team’s total of 156