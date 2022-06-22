Delight for Cricket Cranes at last

Team Uganda earned a deserved two days’ rest after beating Bermuda by eight wickets in Lugogo for their first victory at the ongoing round II of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B.

The Cricket Cranes had found it hard to get off the mark with painful 62-run and six-wicket defeats to Jersey and Hong Kong respectively but found their way past the British island territory in the North Atlantic Ocean yesterday.

“We’ll take the win,” Uganda’s captain Brian Masaba said after the win over the 2007 ODI World Cup finalists.

“We went back and looked at it. The first games weren’t a true reflection of us but we came back strong,” he said much to the applause of the teammates and fans.

“This is the best crowd I have played in front of, the fans have been special. They’ve sat with over two bad days and hopefully, we can give them something more.”

The job appeared easier than expected after the Cricket Cranes bowled out the men from Hamilton for 95 runs in 28.5 overs before chasing the target in 107 balls thanks to a brilliant half-century from patient opener Simon Sssesaazi.

Masaba lost the toss for the first time in the championship but it is the only thing he lost. His bowlers were clinical with newcomer Frank Akankwasa picking 2/0 in five balls and left-arm orthodox bowler Henry Ssenyondo had five maidens and a wicket before sealing 1/16 in eight overs.

Bermuda cry

Riazat Ali Shah (2/22) and Dinesh Nakrani (2/17) and Masaba (1/8) never gave Bermuda breathing and only Dalin Richardson (15 off 19), skipper Kamau Leverock (14 off 13), wicket-keeper Amari Ebbin (12 off 34) and Zero Burgess (13* off 37) attempted to rescue parity.

“Not much went right, we are still learning from our mistakes and hope to pull up in a couple of days,” Leverock noted.

In the chase, Uganda masked its recent batting ineptitude once left-hander Ssesazi came to the party again. The opening batsman struck his second half-ton of the tourney by knocking seven boundaries and two sixes for an unbeaten 50 runs off 53 balls, worth the man-of-match award.

“Whenever I wake up, I want to do my job. It is a good thing to win a game for my country,” said the in-form Ssesazi who turned 26 some 16 days ago.

Even if his fellow opener Arnold Otwani departed after 21 balls with just 2 runs off 9 deliveries, Ssesazi shared a 41-run partnership with Ronak Patel (19 off 28) before Kenneth Waiswa walked on to finish the task with an 18-ball 19.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane’s side returned to the summit with 12 points from eight matches and they will hope to keep grip again when they face Italy at Kyambogo Oval on Friday.

The Italians had a tough job in the pursuit of 224 runs following Josh Lawrenson’s 109-ball 102* ton against Jersey in Kyambogo yesterday.

ICC WORLD CUP CHALLENGE LEAGUE B