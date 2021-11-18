Derby loss sets Uganda WC push on the backfoot

The Uganda-Kenya derby once again lived up to its billing with the Cricket Cranes suffering a painful one-run loss to the ‘noisy-neighbours’ as both sides started their campaigns at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Twenty20 World Cup Africa Finals.

The match at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center (IPRC) Oval in Kicukiro District, Kigali City was a replica of the 2019 derby of the same event at Lugogo Oval when Uganda went down by the same margin.

Little consolation

Fate is indeed fate.

Somehow, Dinesh Nakrani, again, was both hero and villain - taking Uganda so close with a 32-ball 67 runs but again guilty of throwing away his wicket with the bowling at his mercy and Uganda forthwith in the driver’s seat at 119 runs for 5 wickets in 15 overs.

The match officials gave the Man-of-Match Award to Nakrani but it was only consolation to Uganda who also looked on painfully as their record of 11 unbeaten matches in Twenty20 Internationals halted by coach David Obuya’s pumped up troops who were sporting a new red jersey.

“Bad start,” said Uganda coach Laurence Mahatlane. “Fair enough but it is not the end of our hopes to qualify for the Global Qualifiers. We have to find a way of kicking on from here because there is no time to mourn. The loss is all about the small things we didn’t do here and there but we have to forget that and go back to our processes.”

Kenya won the toss and started shakily with managing just 23 runs in the powerplay for the loss of two wickets and then crawling to 35 at the halfway stage before running amok with 13 runs per over in the last 10 overs to set 161 runs for 5 wickets.