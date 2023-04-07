Derby to bowl off Women T20s in Soroti

New season, same old battles with different ambitions on card for the seven clubs set to exchange pleasantries in this year’s National Women’s Twenty20 Cricket League that bowls on Saturday.

Aziz Damani were imperious as they romped to their fourth T20 title last season and will definitely be the hunted this year.

But the opening weekend has got nothing to do with Damani and two other challengers in Tornado Bees and Wanderers, who won’t be in action.

There is a small skirmish between Pioneer, who punched below their weight last season, and student-oriented Jinja Senior Secondary School at the latter’s home.

Day’s pick

The biggest talk amongst cricketing circles this week has been reserved for the Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) derby at the township’s battlefield.

Previously named Soroti Challengers, Soroti City lock horns with familiar foes Olila Cricket Club in two T20 blitzes knowing that two victories against their nemesis will give them the impetus to be in a prime position to put some pressure on champions Aziz Damani.

The usual suspects are all pumped up for this fixture with Olila captain Esther Iloku and her Soroti City counterpart Janet Mbabazi, who is fresh from winning the Nile Special Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) Female Cricketer of the Year 2022, ready to pit their wits against each other.

“We are extremely proud to host this game at our esteemed venue. This is a momentous occasion for our team, and we are thrilled to provide a competitive platform for some of the most talented players in the country to showcase their skills,” said SCA chairman Felix Musana whilst hinting at the seven Victoria Pearls players in the academy’s ranks alongside seven Baby Victoria Pearls stars that will feature in the duel.

Channeling talent

“We would love to host more fixtures in future. Our fans will be treated to an exciting atmosphere and exhilarating cricket matches that will leave lasting memories. That’s our promise to them.”

In its ninth year of existence, SCA is ready to unleash some immensely talented rookies including Primary Seven pupil Josephine Icumar – a leg spinner, leg break bowler Patricia Apolot, top order batter Sarah Tino, who is in Senior One as well as new coaches Wilfried Ogwang aka Pogba for Soroti City and Emma Twijukye, who will man the dugout for Olila CC.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE

Saturday Fixtures – 10am & 2pm

Soroti City vs. Olila CC, Soroti

Pioneer vs. Jinja SS, Jinja

Team Squad – Soroti City

1. Janet Mbabazi (Captain & All-rounder), 2. Kevin Awino (Wicketkeeper/Bat), 3. Sandra Achawo Chandwong (Bat), 4. Patricia Timong (All-rounder) 5. Phiona Kulume (All-rounder), 6. Claire Mukashamba (Bat), 7. Christine Anayo (All-rounder), 8. Irene Alumo (Pace bowler) 9. Evelyn Anyipo (Pace bowler), 10. Patricia Apolot (Leg spinner), 11. Sarah Akiteng (Left-arm orthodox), 12. Natasha Amenyo (Medium pace), 13. Sarah Tino (Bat), 14. Mercy Kongai (slow bowler), 15. Esther Ngabire (Bowler/Manager).

Team Squad – Olila CC

1. Esther Iloku Captain (Captain & Bat-Keeper), 2. Mohammad Jimia (Bat), 3. Lorna Anyait (All-rounder), 4.Marisa Ariokot (All-rounder), 5. Asumin Akurut (All-rounder), 6. Naome Amongin (All-rounder), 7. Rachael Acan (All-rounder & Manager), 8. Immaculate Nandera (Left-arm medium), 9. Patricia Agwang (Medium pace), 10. Sarah Atim (Off spin), 11. Josephine Icumar (Leg break), 12. Patricia Acen (Pace bowler), 13. Blessing Apio (All-rounder), 14. Devine Nyanmar (Bat), 15. Martha Amayo (Bowler)