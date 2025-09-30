Dhawan guides Cricket Cranes to consolation win

HARARE. Uganda’s battered pride found a little balm yesterday as the Cricket Cranes cruised past Botswana by eight wickets at Takashinga Cricket Club, wrapping up their group campaign with a much-needed triumph.

The result did not change the fate of their failed World Cup campaign, but it ensured that skipper Riazat Ali Shah’s side carried momentum into the fifth-place semifinals scheduled for Wednesday.

Spin stranglehold

On a slow surface, Uganda’s spinners dictated terms. Veteran Frank Nsubuga (0/13 in 4 overs), playing his first match of the tournament in his 29th year of international duty, bowled with trademark guile while Shah himself struck twice in an incisive two-over spell.

The trio of Henry Ssenyondo (1/12), Alpesh Ramjani (1/14) and left-hander Dinesh Nakrani (2/13) suffocated the Botswana batting as they limped to 81 for 6 in their 20 overs.

“It was good to get my chance and contribute as I have done over the years,” said Nsubuga. “At 44, I still feel the hunger to perform and I’m happy I delivered for the team.”

Nervy chase

If the bowlers were ruthless, the chase began with jitters. Young left-hander Ronald Lutaaya was run out without facing a ball, while right-hander Robinson Obuya fell lbw for nought, leaving Uganda at 23/2.

But Raghav Dhawan steadied the ship with a stylish unbeaten 54 off 45 balls, striking eight boundaries in partnership with Sumeet Verma (29 off 30)* as Uganda crossed the line in 12.4 overs.

Dhawan, named Player of the Match, praised the bowlers: “The spinners set it up for us. When I came in, it was about staying calm. After the heartbreak against Tanzania, this win was about bouncing back.”

Coach & captain speak

Coach Abhay Sharma admitted the victory was more about recovery than redemption:

“It looks clinical on paper – bowling them out for 81 and chasing inside 13 overs – but it wasn’t flawless. Still, I’m happy the boys lifted themselves after Tanzania. The mood is better, and we carry something positive into the playoffs.”

Skipper Riazat Ali Shah, who also picked 2 for 7, added: “It was important to get on the board. Dhawan showed maturity, and the bowlers were excellent. We now want to finish strong in the 5th-place playoff matches.”

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Result

Botswana 81/6 | Uganda 85/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets

NEXT FIXTURE

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

5th Place Semifinal, Harare.

Talking Point

SPIN WEB.