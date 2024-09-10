Dominant Jinja SS make light work of Mwiri for fourth title

The Skyview Boys Schools Cricket Week concluded in dramatic fashion, with Jinja Secondary School securing a commanding 50-run victory over their arch-rivals, Busoga College Mwiri, in the final.

This win not only marked their back-to-back triumphs but also solidified their place in history with a fourth overall title—an achievement that comes with a caveat, as their 1987 title remains contested.

The 2024 edition of the Cricket Week was significant in many ways. For the first time, 18 schools participated, a growth from 16 in previous years, underscoring the rising popularity of the sport. The tournament's expansion was matched by the development of facilities in Jinja, with six different venues hosting the 69 matches played throughout the week.

A total of three centuries were scored and 22 half centuries with the bowlers managing four hat-tricks and nine five-wicket hauls with a total of 319 players taking the field.

Paul Mulongo, the Jinja SS captain, goes downtown for a biggie.

Budo returns

A key highlight was the return of two-time winners King’s College Budo, a historic cricketing institution, whose participation brought a renewed sense of tradition and excitement after years in the wilderness. Budo won the title in 1988 and 2001, courtesy of Richard Gideon Okia, now a national teams selector.

However, it was the rivalry between Delhi Public School International (DPSI) and Shree Sahajand that added an extra layer of intensity, stretching from the Central Region qualifiers all the way to the national stage.

New challengers

This year also saw the emergence of new challengers to the traditional powerhouses, with St Joseph’s College Layibi, St John’s Mukono, Teso College, and Soroti SS making significant strides. St Joseph’s College Layibi, in particular, impressed with their star player Ronald Rubangakene, who went on to win the Best Batter award after scoring 227 runs in the tournament. This was a visible testament to the growing depth of talent in Ugandan schools' cricket.

Dominant Jinja SS

Jinja SS's road to victory was paved with resilience and strategic play. After winning the toss, they elected to bat first, a decision that proved crucial. "It was a good idea for us to bat first. My teammates wanted to go for big hits, which was ill-advised. The good thing is we defended our total as our bowling and fielding were on point. Beating Mwiri to win such a coveted title is always a special feeling," said Paul Mulongo, Jinja SS captain.

Openers Richard Sohera (18) and Ronald Magezi (31) provided a steady start, but it was their ability to withstand the pressure from Mwiri’s bowlers and capitalise on scoring opportunities that allowed them to post a challenging total of 130 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite losing wickets in the middle overs, Jinja SS’s late surge ensured they had enough runs on the board.

In response, Mwiri’s chase was anchored by their star player, Gerald Olipa, who had been outstanding throughout the tournament. Olipa scored 40 runs—half of Mwiri’s total of 80—but struggled to find the necessary support from his teammates. His valiant effort was in vain as Mwiri’s batting order crumbled under the disciplined bowling attack of Jinja SSS, sealing their victory and sparking celebrations among the large home crowd.

Coach Habibu Mugalula also got one over his junior counterpart Emmanuel Isaneez, who is also Baby Cricket Cranes coach. The two were also teammates at club level back in the day at Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC)

Record-Breaking

This year’s Cricket Week was not just about the competition; it was also about breaking records and discovering new talent. "This Cricket Week has been a bit special. We got in 18 schools for the first time, and a total of 69 games have been played. We have realised a lot of talent. Since the inception of Cricket Week, we hadn’t hit the 10,000-run mark, but we have achieved 12,000-plus runs (12,769) in this one. More national team players will emerge from this crop," said Davis Turinawe, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) Development Manager.

The tournament also saw some exceptional individual performances. Olipa of Busoga College Mwiri was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his incredible all-round performance, scoring 583 runs and taking 21 wickets for a combined total of 1,770 points.

Rubangakene’s consistency with the bat earned him the Best Batter award, while Stephen Aliganyira of Nyakasura School took home the Best Bowler accolade with 21 wickets. Gloveman Doka AbdulShakur of Busoga College Mwiri was named the Best Fielder, with 12 catches and 2 stumpings to his name.

Richard Sohera of Jinja SS was solid at the top of the innings

Plate Final thrills

The Plate Final was equally thrilling, with Shree Sahajand narrowly edging out King’s College Budo by one wicket in a nail-biting finish. Budo, who had shown remarkable grit throughout the tournament, saw their luck run out as Shree Sahajand held their nerve to clinch the win. The close contest was just one of many other results that highlighted the unpredictable nature and intense competition this year.

Forging forward

As the curtains drew on the Skyview Boys Schools Cricket Week, the future of Ugandan cricket looks brighter than ever. The expansion of the tournament, the development of facilities, and the emergence of new talent all signal a promising path forward.

For Jinja SS, the challenge will be to maintain their dominance, while other schools will aim to close the gap and claim the coveted title in the years to come. Although some work remains to be done, it was truly a tournament of many positives and talking points of optimism.

SKYVIEW BOYS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK

Results – Final

Jinja SS 130/8 BC Mwiri 80/10

Jinja SS won by 50 runs

Individual Award Winners

Most Valuable Player

Gerald Olipa (Busoga College Mwiri) – 583 runs & 21 wickets = 1,770 points

Best Batter

Ronald Rubangakene (St Joseph’s College Layibi) 227 runs

Best Bowler

Stephen Aliganyira (Nyakasura School) 21 wickets

Best Fielder

Doka AbdulShakur (Busoga College Mwiri) 12 catches & 2 stumpings = 14 dismissals

LAST 10 CHAMPIONS

2013: Mukono Parents

2014: Kololo/Mwiri

2015: Busoga College Mwiri

2016: Mukono Parents

2017: Jinja Secondary School

2018: Busoga College Mwiri

2019: Busoga College Mwiri

2020: Not held (Covid-19)

2021: Not held (Covid-19)

2022: Busoga College Mwiri

2023: Jinja Secondary School