Early bowling questions for Uganda in Windhoek

A 26-run opening defeat in the first Twenty20 encounter on Wednesday simply amplified the senior national men’s cricket team's tough landing in Namibia for the six-match Castle Lite Bilateral Series.

The Cricket Cranes returned to their hotel rooms in Windhoek with a lot but not less complex matters to think about after they fell short of a mammoth target of 192 runs at the United Ground.

Sweet but fruitless conversions

And that’s notwithstanding commendable conversions to half-tons for the two left-handers opener Ronald Lutaaya (54* off 46 balls) and Alphesh Ramjani (55 off 34) in a spirited batting display on the day.

Skipper Brian Masaba and coach Laurence Mahatlane and his assistant Jackson Ogwang must have definitely had a longer chat to frame the side’s bowling unit afresh.

Ideally, the wicket in Windhoek is a flat deck and favours pace bowling. Yet yesterday, a day after the Cricket Cranes landed, the visitors laboured to fit in.

“I felt we could do a little better with the ball,” admitted Masaba during the post-match press conference.

Bowling woes

Bowling lengths were a struggle for both fast and slow bowlers and Namibia did not offer any mercy after Masaba had asked them to bat first.

Namibia’s opener Michael van Lingen enjoyed his first T20 international of the year by stroking a half-century of 68 runs off 40 balls comprising eight boundaries and three sixes for the man-of-match award.

Van Lingen had shared 71 runs for the first wicket with Nikolaas Davin (27 off 26) and there were three catches from Simon Sesaazi which greatly aided orthodox bowler Ramjani to 3/32.

Still, Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck both got 29 off 15 while wicket-keeper Zane Green closed it with an unbeaten 17-ball 32, setting 191-6 with a total 16 boundaries and 10 maximums.

Certainly, Uganda will have to improve immediately when both teams meet again for the second of four T20 internationals on Thursday.

Miyagi injury

Yet, that will happen without young pace man Juma Miyagi who only delivered four balls, eventually being taken off by physiotherapist Shamim Nassali with lower back pain after 10 balls into the innings.

That blow now fragments a side that missed vital all-rounder captain Riazat Ali Shah, who, according to media manager Denis Musali, “unfortunately lost his passport in transit but the team management is working hard to make sure he can join the rest of the boys if possible.”

With another young lanky fast bowler Cosmas Kyewuta staying in Kampala due to injury, there is already a crisis with the power play management.

Dinesh Nakrani (1/45) who opened the bowling was the most expensive on the day while Bilal Hassan (1/36) and Kenneth Waiswa (0/27 in 2.2 overs) didn't get their pace pitching best.

Minimal spin impact

Chinaman Henry Ssenyondo (1/37) never found the desired turn while veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga wasn’t risked. Masaba (0/13 in 1 over) must rethink and the decisions must happen quickly.

Trusting Waiswa to open the bowling on the other end could mean Robinson Obuya starts at number, forcing the former, who got 21-run-a-ball yesterday, down the batting order.

Similarly, that could elevate Cyrus Kakuru’s role but the technical side could also offer former U19 captain Pascal Murungi more responsibility with the ball.

Solving Riazat’s problem could as well help and in case Miyagi is ruled out of the tournament, a replacement from Kampala may be necessary to intensify Uganda’s quest against the Capricorn Eagles.

It got complex last night after Musali confirmed that siblings Ssesazi and Ssenyondo lost their mother just before Wednesday’s match and were due to fly back home last night in time for burial tomorrow.

Uganda could have gotten away with the absence of Miyagi and Kyewuta enroute to their triumph at the Dafabet Continent Cup T20 - Africa in Nairobi, Kenya last month but, Windhoek presents a more challenging situation.

CASTLE LITE SERIES

THURSDAY FIXTURE - 2ND T20

3pm EAT: Namibia vs. Uganda, United Ground

WEDNESDAY RESULT

Namibia 191/6 Uganda 165/4

(Namibia won by 26 runs)

CRICKET CRANES IN 2023

Africa T20 Continental Cup: Uganda champions (Won 9-1)

Tour of Qatar: Uganda tied Series 2-2

CRICKET CRANES IN 2022

East Africa T20 Tri-Nation: Uganda champions (Won 9-2)

Africa T20 Cup: Uganda champions (Won 5-0)

ICC CW Challenge League B Rd III: Uganda won 3-2

ICC T20 Global WC Qualifier B: Uganda finished 5th (2-3)

ICC CW Challenge League B Rd II: Uganda won 3-2