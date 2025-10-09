Eloquent Elonge departs but his wisdom and warmth will forever echo

The Ugandan cricket fraternity is mourning the passing of Baker Elonge Otema, a devoted servant of the game whose contribution to cricket - both on and off the field - spanned over four decades.

Elonge, who was 63, breathed his last at Jinja Hospital after complications on Tuesday night allegedly due to body organs failure. He was, until his passing, the Development Officer for Eastern Uganda and the Nile Region under the Cricket Uganda (CU).

Born in Northern Uganda but raised in Jinja, Elonge’s love affair with cricket began at Victoria Nile Primary School in Jinja and later flourished at King’s College Budo, where he learnt the finer points of the game.

A medium pacer with a deceptively short run-up, he played for Uganda, Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC) in the 1980s and 1990s, where his jovial spirit and sportsmanship made him a beloved teammate.

Off the pitch, he was affectionately known as the “King of Main Street”, a nod to his ever-present charm and social nature in the heart of Jinja Town.

Baker, as those in cricket called him, connected deeply with people of all walks of life - young and old, cricketers and non-cricketers alike - always ready with a smile, story, or light-hearted tease.

Timeless teacher

When his playing days ended, Elonge found renewed purpose in umpiring, earning recognition as one of Uganda’s first international umpires after he earned his qualification papers in Gauteng in 2003, alongside the late Francis Ekalungar.

His witty approach and fairness in the middle inspired a generation of umpires, including Patrick Makumbi Musoke, now on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Development Panel.

In his later years, Elonge devoted himself to coaching and youth development, guiding cricket in Eastern Uganda with passion, humility, and wisdom.

His mentorship shaped countless players and officials, leaving a legacy of integrity, discipline, and love for the game. His calm demeanor, sharp eye for talent, and open heart endeared him to all.

Heartfelt tributes

Tributes have poured in from across the cricket community:

“He was a gentleman to the end,” wrote Bob Kisubi. “A calm, cool, and collected man,” added Frederick Mpanga. “Big big shame, Baker's loss. Thanks to God for his life,” said veteran Pithy Ndiko - a man who did it all with him. “One of the few who kept cricket in the East moving,” remembered Robert Okot.

“Baker was always kind and full of good humour. He had the shortest bowling run-up I’ve ever seen, yet the biggest heart of anyone I knew in cricket,” said Guy Kimbowa Lutaaya, a former captain and teammate at JACC.

Elonge, who was elected as chairman of the national umpires and scorers association in 2018, will be laid to rest in Amononeno Village, Alebtong District on Friday evening, with details of the burial arrangements forthcoming. Cricket Uganda (CU) has pledged to honour his memory fittingly for a man whose life embodied the spirit of cricket.

Rest well, Baker — your impact will stay for eons.

TIMELINE

Full Name: Baker Elonge Otema

Date of Birth: February 2, 1962

Died: October 8, 2025

Age: 63 years

Born: Northern Uganda

Residence: Jinja District

EDUCATION

Schools:

Victoria Nile Primary School, King’s College Budo & Makerere University Business School

(MUBS) Nakawa

ROLES PLAYED

LC II Chairman, CU Development Coach, Talent Scout & Umpire Mentor

The Talking Point

LASTING LEGACY

Scripting His Own Story. For more than four decades, Elonge shaped the game’s soul—first as a reliable medium pacer for JACC, later as one of Uganda’s first international umpires, and ultimately as a development officer nurturing young cricketers across Eastern Uganda. Even after leaving the umpire’s crease, he remained a pillar of mentorship, urging growth, fairness, and joy in the game. His colleagues recall his quick wit and unmatched humility—an eloquent servant of cricket whose laughter and lessons will echo through generations.