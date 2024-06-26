Epic semifinals on card

Traditional cricketing giants India and England will battle it out at Guyana's National Providence Stadium in a highly anticipated showdown for a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup final scheduled for Saturday in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter with each powerhouse aiming to outshine the other under the Caribbean sun.

Full of strength

India, led by the dynamic Rohit Sharma, enter the semi-finals with an impeccable record, having dominated their Super Eight matches including a decisive 24-run victory over Australia. Sharma's explosive batting, supported by a formidable bowling attack, makes India a formidable force in the tournament.

England, the defending champions, will rely on the experience of their skipper Jos Buttler and their depth in both batting and bowling to counter India's strengths. Having overcome initial setbacks in the group stage, England's resurgence has been marked by clinical performances, including a remarkable 10-wicket win over USA.

The encounter holds special significance as it mirrors their clash in the 2022 edition, where England emerged victorious. Moeen Ali, reflecting on their previous semi-final triumph, acknowledged India's strength but expressed confidence in England's ability to rise to the occasion once more.

Two games away

“I've never been there, but I've heard it's an amazing place,” Moeen said before England's flight to Guyana. "You can expect some sort of spin and a tough-ish wicket "Getting here (semifinals) was quite tough. But it's nice to be here because we're two games away from winning the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, in the first semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, South Africa will face the surprise package Afghanistan. The Afghans, buoyed by their historic win over Bangladesh, seek to continue their fairy-tale run against the Proteas, who have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament. The game will witness the continent wake up unusually early as it will be in the early hours of Thursday.

As rain looms over both venues, the playing conditions stipulate that a minimum of 10 overs per innings must be completed for a match to be valid, emphasizing the importance of adapting to potentially shortened games. With no reserve day for the India-England clash, the stakes are higher than ever as both teams vie for a shot at T20 glory.

The semi-finals promise edge-of-the-seat action, with the best nations and most in-form players ready to strut out their stuff to the billions that will be watching across the globe.

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP

Thursday – Semifinal Fixtures

South Africa vs. Afghanistan, 3:30am - Brian Lara

Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago